Dogecoin (DOGE) Suddenly Pumps by Double Digits as Analysts Declare the Start of Altseason

The largest meme coin by market cap has soared on Saturday evening to $0.094, hitting a two-week high. The move is rather unexpected given the typically calm nature of the weekends.

However, there were certain signs about a potential rally, even though DOGE has slipped from its local high to $0.09 as of press time.

CryptoPotato outlined yesterday the three major signals that flashed for DOGE, including the TD Sequential. Analysts quickly determined that the OG meme coin is primed for another leg up.

However, that didn’t transpire at first, as the asset was rejected at $0.088 and slipped back down to $0.084 as the entire market bled following the strong US jobs report, which was considered bearish for risk-on assets.

Nevertheless, DOGE exploded on Saturday evening, gaining 12% from its low yesterday to the two-week high at $0.094. Popular analyst CW noted that the meme coin has reached the first major sell wall on its path forward, which is too solid to be broken now. If it falls, though, the next such wall sits all the way up at $0.14.

Fellow analyst Alex Marzell believes DOGE did “exactly what it needed to,” as it rebounded from the Friday lows to reclaim a key resistance.

$DOGE did exactly what it needed to. Friday’s jobs print dumped it back to the $0.083 base, six flat 4H candles held it, and today one 4H candle ripped $0.0876 to $0.0952 straight back through $0.088. Old resistance is the new line. Hold $0.088 and I think $0.095 goes next and… pic.twitter.com/y7hW91yCek — Alex Marzell (@MarzellCrypto) September 5, 2026

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Max Crypto also weighed in on DOGE’s impressive move and even suggested that its breakouts have been the “best indicator” for the start of an Altseason.