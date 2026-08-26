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Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 30% in a Week: What Are the Next Targets?

A 90% pump, a parabolic rally to a new historical record, or a short-term correction: which scenario is lining up for DOGE?
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
By Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

The OG meme coin followed the green wave sweeping through the cryptocurrency sector, with its price climbing to a nearly three-month high.

Some analysts think the token is set for a relatively mild increase ahead, while others foresee an explosion to a new all-time high.

What’s Next?

DOGE currently trades just south of $0.09, representing roughly a 30% pump from a week ago. It remains the biggest meme coin and even widened the gap between itself and Shiba Inu after its market capitalization neared $14 billion.

Not long ago, Ali Martinez identified $0.0813 as key resistance, where more than 30 million DOGE were previously traded. He believes a sustained close above this level (as it happened) could result in a further upside, setting the next target at around $0.177.

In addition, the analyst outlined numerous factors that point to a bullish move ahead. Among those are the whales’ accumulation and the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator, which flashed a buy signal.

Martinez’s prediction is modest compared to those of many other analysts. X user MikybullCrypto envisioned an “explosive move on the horizon” that could result in a pump to $3. Vuori Trading was even more bullish, opining that DOGE is “most likely going to $10.”

It is worth noting that such an ascent would require the meme coin’s market capitalization to surpass $1.5 trillion. Even with the recent crypto boom, that type of increase seems quite unrealistic (to put it mildly).

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The Key Formation

Approximately a week ago, X user The Great Mattsby paid attention to Dogecoin’s Bollinger Bands. They noted that the channels have tightened and wondered whether this isn’t the biggest squeeze in the asset’s history.

Such a setup usually occurs during periods of low volatility and could be a precursor to a major move (though the direction is unclear, as it may also lead to a violent pullback). At the moment, it seems the squeeze was followed by a significant pump, but who knows what the future holds.

In the meantime, certain elements suggest a correction could be on the way. DOGE inflows into exchanges have surpassed outflows over the past several days, suggesting that some investors have abandoned self-custody and flocked to centralized platforms. This increases the immediate selling pressure and could negatively impact the price in the short term.

DOGE Exchange Netflow
DOGE Exchange Netflow, Source: CoinGlass

 

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About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.