TL;DR

Dogecoin RSI is approaching 50, the line between bearish and bullish short-term price action.

DOGE briefly crossed $0.20 after whales accumulated 310M tokens, before slipping into consolidation.

Sentiment is split, with traders cautious while Market Prophit models remain bullish on near-term moves.

DOGE Price Performance and Market Context

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.20 with a 24-hour volume of about $1.4 billion. The token has risen 2% in the past 24 hours but is still down 17% for the week. Over the same period, DOGE moved between $0.19 and $0.20, showing short-term volatility.

In the meantime, net buying by large-holders underpinned the new advance. This is a sign for the market that might take a consolidating rest before its next action.

RSI Approaches Key Bullish Threshold

On the 4-hour chart, Trader Tardigrade noted that DOGE’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching 50. This level often separates bearish and bullish short-term conditions. If the asset continues upward and RSI moves above 50, it could signal the start of a bullish phase.

$Doge/H4#Dogecoin RSI is approaching 50, the level that differentiates bearish and bullish vibes.

If the uptrend continues on the chart, a bullish trend could be triggered. https://t.co/IkJsjoYWbw pic.twitter.com/u0HvI1GxNR — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) August 4, 2025

Notably, the current price movement shows DOGE climbing from recent consolidation. RSI nearing 50 suggests that selling pressure is fading. A firm move above 50 would strengthen bullish momentum, while rejection at this level could keep the market in sideways or corrective action.

Breakout Above $0.20 and Technical Structure

On the 1-hour chart, DOGE briefly reclaimed $0.20 with a strong breakout. Trader Tardigrade’s chart showed two tight descending channels that formed before a sharp bullish candle cleared the $0.20 mark. These patterns reflect short consolidations that often precede continuation moves.

Market activity increased as large holders accumulated roughly 310 million DOGE tokens, which helped drive the breakout even as the broader crypto market stayed quiet.

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded steadily, while meme coins like DOGE attracted short-term speculation and opportunistic flows.

Sentiment Signals and Short-Term Outlook

Market sentiment is mixed. Market Prophit reported that crowd sentiment is bearish while their own model remains bullish.

DOGE’s short-term trend will depend on holding above the $0.20 level and confirming an RSI move above 50. Further purchases would help to encourage another upward move. Failure to maintain the current prices would probably prolong the accumulation phase since traders will monitor the price and accumulation.