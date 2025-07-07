Bitcoin’s rather dull price actions as of late continued in the past 24 hours, even though the asset jumped slightly to over $109,500, where it was stopped almost immediately.

Most altcoins are in the green on a daily scale, with ETH closing down to $2,600 and XRP nearing $2.3.

BTC Taps Multi-Day Peak

The landscape around bitcoin has been quite stagnant since the start of the month. Recall that BTC traded at around $108,000 on July 1 but slipped in the following days to $105,000.

The bulls managed to defend that level and didn’t allow a further breakdown. Just the opposite, the asset started to regain traction almost immediately and surged by several grand to a multi-week peak of roughly $110,500.

While it seemed that BTC is preparing to break out of its consolidation phase and aim for a new all-time high, its progress stalled and was pushed south to a familiar ground of around $108,000. It didn’t make a move during the weekend until late Sunday evening when it finally started to pump.

The culmination, at least for now, transpired earlier today when bitcoin tapped a multi-day peak of $109,600. It faced another minor rejection there and now sits just under $109,000.

Its market cap has risen to $2.165 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is below 63% now.

DOGE Pumps

Most larger-cap alts are in the green today. Ethereum has neared $2,600 after a 2.6% daily jump, SOL is above $150 following a 3% surge, while HYPE is close to $40 after a similar increase .

Dogecoin has taken the main stage from the biggest alts, surging by over 5% to over $0.17. AAVE has jumped the most from the mid-cap alts and now sits at $286.

TON is among the few exceptions, having dropped by nearly 6% on a 24-hour scale after the UAE denied previous Toncoin claims about a golden visa partnership.

The total crypto market cap has added over $40 billion in a day and is up to $3.440 trillion on CG.