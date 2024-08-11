Bitcoin’s price movements over the weekend have returned to a much calmer state, and the asset has remained relatively stable at just over $61,000.

The altcoins are mostly in the green, with BNB and DOGE emerging as the top performers from the larger caps.

BTC Above $61K

Last weekend went under the rule of the bears as they pushed the primary cryptocurrency from $66,000 on Friday to $57,000 by Sunday evening. The landscape worsened on Monday, and the price plunged massively to $49,500, which became BTC’s lowest position in about half a year.

However, the asset started to recover some ground in the following days. This culminated on Friday morning with a surge to almost $63,000, meaning that bitcoin had reclaimed more than $13,000 in value in less than a week.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain its run and retraced by a few grand. Since then, the market has been choppy, but BTC has managed to remain above $61,000 in the past 24 hours.

Its market capitalization has risen above $1.2 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has declined slightly after the recent multi-year milestone and is just under 54% now.

DOGE Shoots Up

Most altcoins have charted some gains in the past 24 hours, led by the largest meme coin. DOGE has shot up by 5% and has tapped $0.11 for the first time in days. Binance Coin is the other impressive gainer from the larger-cap alts, having surged by just over 4%. As a result, BNB sits above $530 now.

ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, AVAX, SHIB, and BCH are also slightly in the green, while TON is the other larger-cap alts in the red.

Aptos and FET are the two top performers from the mid-cap cohort, with gains of 7% and 9%, respectively.

The total crypto market cap has added about $20 billion overnight and is at $2.245 trillion on CG now.