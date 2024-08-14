TL;DR

DOGE and PEPE are among the meme coins whose holders are predominantly in the green.

SHIB is in the opposite corner with over 50% of its investors sitting on some paper losses.

DOGE Leads the Pack

The meme coin sector witnessed a huge resurgence earlier this year, with its market capitalization surpassing $60 billion. Despite retracing to the current $40 billion, the niche is still full of tokens that have brought numerous traders some profits (at least on paper).

IntoTheBlock data shows that Dogecoin (DOGE) – the biggest meme coin – ranks first in that ranking. Over 72% of its holders are currently in the green, while 25% are underwater. DOGE is among the cryptocurrencies that are predominantly held for the long term. The latest figures show that 67% have hopped on the bandwagon over a year ago, with only 2% doing so in the past month.

Next in line is another dog-themed asset – Floki Inu (FLOKI). Approximately 70% of its investors are sitting on paper profits, whereas 27% are recording some losses.

Third place belongs to Mog Coin (MOG), with 61% of the holders currently in the money. It has been among the best-performing cat-related meme coins, climbing the crypto ladder in the past few months. Currently, MOG’s market cap is over $500 million, making it the 125th biggest in the entire industry.

Pepe (PEPE) is fourth, with around 56% of the holders witnessing an increase in their initial investments. The frog-themed token has been one of the sensations of this bull cycle, hitting a new all-time high price in late May. Since then, though, PEPE has retraced by roughly 50%.

What About SHIB?

The second-largest meme coin experienced a significant price increase in March this year, making over 63% of its holders profitable. However, the subsequent decline in the following months has changed the situation. Currently, 46% of the SHIB investors are in the green, while more than 50% are underwater.

Other meme coins whose holders are predominantly in the red include Bone (BONE), Coq Inu (COQ), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and MAGA (TRUMP). The Donald Trump-themed token is down over 80% from its peak registered in June, with nearly 87% of its investors sitting on some paper losses.