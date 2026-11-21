Is there any hope left for DOGE after falling 65% in the past year?

The OG meme coin has been mostly in the red over the past month, with its valuation collapsing by 30% to about $0.055 (per CoinGecko).

Despite the major decline, one popular analyst believes a massive rebound could be just around the corner. Check out why.

The Crucial Zone

Earlier today, DOGE dipped to roughly $0.05 alongside the broader market’s crash, with Ali Martinez noting that this area has served as a key support level since 2022, often preceding notable recoveries.

“When Dogecoin tested this area in November 2022, it went on to rally 184%. The next major test came in June 2023, before Dogecoin eventually rallied 760%,” he said.

Another element offering hope for the meme coin despite its recent decline is its Relative Strength Index (RSI). Earlier this month, the ratio briefly fell below 20 for the first time since June before rising slightly to the current 25.17.

Such low levels suggest that DOGE has entered extreme oversold territory and could be primed for a short-term pump. The index runs from 0 to 100, and conversely, anything above 70 is interpreted as a warning of an impending correction.

Meanwhile, X user Crypto Patel argued that Dogecoin is trading inside its accumulation zone of $0.04-$0.06, while its multi-year ascending channel remains intact.

“Previous massive rallies started after similar periods of accumulation and breakout. If this structure plays out again, $2 isn’t impossible. $5 would be an extreme speculative target. I’m not saying DOGE will do it. I’m saying writing off an asset before its market structure breaks is a dangerous game,” the analyst added.

How About More Pain?

At the same time, those considering an entry into the DOGE ecosystem should remain cautious, as the pullback may be far from over. The bears continue to dominate the wider crypto market, while the meme coin sector is a pale shadow of its former self.

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Fears of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike in the US next month, ongoing global geopolitical tensions, and other macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on investor sentiment, meaning the bulls may have to wait a bit longer before green days return in force.

Moreover, institutional interest in Dogecoin is nowhere to be found. Spot DOGE ETFs have posted either zero net inflows or significant outflows in recent months, suggesting pension funds, hedge funds, and other conservative investors have reduced their exposure to the token.