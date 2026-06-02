Dogecoin (DOGE) Dips Below $0.10, Yet Key Indicator Flashes a Buy Signal

"This old meme coin is about to do something insane," one X user predicted.

The largest meme coin by market capitalization has followed the broader crypto market’s decline, but that hasn’t stopped analysts from making bullish price predictions.

Several technical indicators reinforce the optimistic outlook, suggesting bearish pressure may soon ease.

Rebound Incoming?

As of this writing, DOGE trades at around $0.096, representing a 6% plunge on a weekly scale. While this might sound concerning, the meme coin has held up far better than BTC (down 10% during this period) and well-known altcoins such as BCH and SUI, which have dropped by almost 20%.

The asset has become the subject of numerous price predictions lately, with Ali Martinez being among the commentators. He claimed that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal on DOGE, adding that if the $0.096 support holds firm, $0.11 could be next. X user CryptoBoss made a similar forecast, arguing that the current levels offer a buying opportunity and envisioning a rise to roughly $0.108 in the following days.

CoinForge and MikybullCrypto were even more optimistic. The former thinks the meme coin is about to do “something insane.” They reminded that in 2024 DOGE formed a descending triangle pattern before exploding during the breakout phase.

“In 2026, DOGE is about to form that same breakout phase,” the analyst predicted.

For their part, MikybullCrypto opined that the OG meme coin is at a level that could trigger a massive rally to a new all-time high, setting a target of $2.50. It is important to note that such a price explosion seems unrealistic at this time, given that Dogecoin’s market cap would need to skyrocket to over $385 billion. Currently, BTC is the only cryptocurrency with a higher capitalization than that, while ETH (the second-largest digital asset) has less than $240 billion.

Observing Some Indicators

DOGE’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) backs the bullish case shared by the aforementioned analysts. The technical indicator has dropped below 30, indicating the asset is oversold and potentially poised for a price surge. The index ranges from 0 to 100, and conversely, anything above 70 is seen as a sign of an impending pullback.

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Next on the list is Dogecoin’s exchange netflows. According to CoinGlass, outflows have outpaced inflows over the past several days, suggesting that investors have abandoned centralized platforms in favor of self-custody. This development reduces immediate selling pressure.