TL;DR

Dogecoin bounces off $0.22 support, holding $0.23 as buyers push toward the next resistance zones.

Bullish pennant breakout on the 2-hour chart suggests a near-term target of around $0.275.

REX-Osprey DOGE ETF launch adds fuel to DOGE rally, attracting retail and institutional interest.

DOGE Pushes Higher After Holding Key Level

Dogecoin has gained attention after holding above the $0.23 mark. The asset had recently bounced from the $0.21 to $0.22 zone, an area that provided support earlier this month. Since then, the market has shown signs of strength, with buyers stepping in and helping the price push higher.

As of press time, Dogecoin was trading around $0.24. The 24-hour trading volume stands at over $3.39 billion. The price is slightly lower compared to the previous day, but it remains up by more than 11% over the past week. The $0.23 level, which was once resistance, now appears to be holding as support.

Interestingly, technical setups across lower timeframes are showing a bullish outlook. On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin is trading just under the $0.24 level. This zone had previously seen rejection, but the current consolidation suggests the market is preparing for its next move. If momentum continues, a push toward $0.25 could follow.

A 2-hour chart shared by Trader Tardigrade shows a breakout from a bullish pennant pattern. This pattern formed after a sharp rally from $0.21 to $0.24. The breakout has set a near-term price target of $0.275.

“Dogecoin is breaking out of a LTF Bullish Pennant, targeting $0.275,” said Trader Tardigrade.

If the price holds above $0.24, this target may remain in play over the short term.

DOGE ETF Launch Draws Investor Attention

The recent announcement of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF has added to the interest in Dogecoin. The ETF, set to launch on September 11, will use the ticker “DOJE” and will be the first in the U.S. to track an asset with no declared utility.

Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the ETF will launch without leverage. It enters the market at a time when more than 30 other crypto ETF applications remain under review by U.S. regulators.

Santiment data has shown a sharp rise in social mentions around Dogecoin following the ETF news. The launch has fueled discussions among retail and institutional participants, especially those watching the memecoin space.

Traders Eye Resistance Levels at $0.25 and $0.29

The next area of focus for the market is $0.25. A move above this level could open the door for further gains. Chart watchers are also looking at $0.29 as a longer-range resistance point.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted,

“Dogecoin next move: break $0.29 and we could be looking at a run to $0.50.”

While that level is not in immediate reach, the short-term structure remains bullish as long as the price stays above $0.23.

DOGE will need to maintain its current range to support further buying in the days ahead. The coming sessions will show whether momentum continues or if price returns to earlier support levels.