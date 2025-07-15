TL;DR

Dogecoin reclaims $0.19 as support, forming higher lows and targeting a push toward $0.25.

Analysts highlight $0.213 as the breakout level for DOGE to extend its upward momentum.

RSI stays neutral, while Bollinger Bands and volume suggest room for more price movement.

Dogecoin Holds $0.19

Dogecoin (DOGE) has found fresh support at the $0.19 level and is now trading just below $0.20. The price movement follows a 14% gain over the past week, though the last 24 hours have seen a decline of about 8%.

Notably, the bounce from $0.19 is seen as an important shift in structure, putting the $0.25 range back in focus.

Dogecoin recently broke above the $0.19 zone, which had acted as resistance during May and early June. The move now confirms this level as a new support area. The daily chart shows the price bouncing from the lower end of a visible trading channel, forming a new short-term trend of higher lows.

Analyst Ali points out that DOGE may continue aiming for $0.25 as long as it holds this reclaimed level. A sharp increase in volume could push the price toward the upper end of the range. If momentum fades, a drop back below $0.19 would break the current structure.

Dogecoin $DOGE continues to target $0.25 as long as it holds above the $0.19 support! pic.twitter.com/HQJMTRE7jW — Ali (@ali_charts) July 14, 2025

Eyes on Weekly Resistance at $0.213

Another key area sits at $0.213. Analysts say this weekly level needs to break and close above for the current move to extend. If that happens, traders may look toward higher areas like $0.34 and $0.48.

A failure to clear $0.213 could lead to a return toward the $0.186–$0.182 zone. Until then, the market remains in a short-term upward structure, with key levels clearly defined.

Momentum Indicators and User Activity

The Bollinger Bands show DOGE near the upper band, suggesting elevated volatility and upward pressure. The price is still trading above the 20-day simple moving average, which acts as a local support.

RSI on the daily chart sits near 58, a neutral level. This may allow for more upside if demand picks up, but a drop in momentum could bring a short-term pause.

Data from Glassnode indicates that there are 68,268 active DOGE addresses as of July 14. Such activity surges tend to occur after significant price fluctuations, though in general they are not as high as during earlier market cycles.