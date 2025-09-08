TL;DR

DOGE breaks key trendlines; price and RSI confirm bullish breakout on the daily chart.

Ichimoku cloud breakout supports the mid-term trend, as the price holds above $0.215 support zone.

With $0.241 breached, $0.25–$0.288 are next targets if volume and momentum persist.

Breakout Pushes DOGE Toward Next Price Targets

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading above $0.23 at press time, gaining 7% in the last 24 hours and 11% over the past week. Trading volume reached $2.44 billion, showing increased market interest. The move follows a breakout from a local ascending triangle and continued pressure on a second descending structure.

Crypto analyst Master Kenobi says DOGE has cleared the first triangle and is now testing resistance at the second. If the price closes above the current zone, the next target is $0.241. The $0.25–$0.26 range is the next key area, followed by $0.288. These levels have acted as historical resistance.

“Once it breaks through, the price should quickly reach the first red line at $0.24,” Kenobi said.

The move above $0.26 would depend on market strength and sustained demand.

DOGE has broken out of the first local triangle and is now preparing to negotiate with the second one (the blue triangle). Once it breaks through, the price should quickly reach the first red line at $0.24. From there, if the market has momentum and energy, it will rapidly climb… https://t.co/8R1PQGYpu2 pic.twitter.com/gymkpuYruV — Master Kenobi (@btc_MasterPlan) September 7, 2025

Daily Chart and RSI Confirm the Breakout

Trader Tardigrade also shared a technical setup showing DOGE breaking above a descending trendline on the daily chart. That trendline had rejected the price multiple times since mid-July. The breakout suggests that sellers are losing control.

RSI, a momentum tool, has also moved above its own trendline. This signals rising strength behind the move. Tardigrade posted,

“The RSI breakout indicates strength, supporting its validity.”

Both price and RSI breaking out together add weight to the setup. The daily candle closed above resistance, marking a clean move out of the previous range.

Cloud Support Forms as Trends Begin to Shift

DOGE also triggered a Kumo breakout on the daily Ichimoku Cloud. As of the September 7 session close, the cloud (Kumo) is acting as support between $0.215 and $0.227. Resistance now sits at $0.238.

Price is above the cloud, which supports a mid-term uptrend. However, the short-term and long-term signals are not fully aligned. The trend score was reported as neutral. Prior Ichimoku signals include a bullish Tenkan/Kijun cross on September 2 and a bullish Kumo twist in July.

According to Tardigrade, the Kumo breakout has triggered a long setup. The asset staying above the cloud would support continuation toward the next targets.

No External Catalyst, Price Driven by Technical Flow

The current move is not tied to any specific headline. No major news or events have been confirmed during this period. Price action has remained centered around technical levels, with buyers defending support at $0.21 and breaking above $0.22.

Meme-coin flows were mixed. Some rotation was seen during the session, but no strong trend was confirmed across the wider group. DOGE moved independently, suggesting the breakout was driven by technical setups and market orders rather than broader sentiment.

With the price approaching $0.241, all eyes are on whether DOGE can hold momentum. The $0.25–$0.26 range and the $0.288 mark remain the next levels in view.