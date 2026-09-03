DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, or Something Else: Which Meme Coin Can Make History in September? (3 AIs Weigh In)

"DOGE remains the most likely to record the largest move in dollar terms and lead the entire sector," ChatGPT stated.

The meme coin sector was at the forefront of gains during the last bull cycle, but over the past several months, interest in such tokens has fallen sharply.

We asked three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots to assess whether any of the leading ones (or perhaps some overlooked names) have a realistic chance of staging a revival and turning into sensations this month. Here’s what they said.

Mixed Answers

According to ChatGPT, Dogecoin remains “the safest bet” for September because of its size, liquidity, and recognition in the crypto community. OpenAI’s platform noted that it is still the biggest meme coin, reminding that lately whales have purchased a significant amount of DOGE, thus potentially setting the stage for a price uptrend.

It also claimed that the token would be among the first altcoins to benefit from a further crypto recovery. Despite the latest correction, the market has been on a major upward move over the past two weeks, and we have yet to see whether September will deliver further gains.

ChatGPT argued that Shiba Inu (SHIB) offers more upside than DOGE but paid attention to its tremendous circulating supply, which remains a major obstacle to a price rally.

“Routine burns remove only a tiny portion of that amount, meaning sustained buying pressure matters far more than eye-catching changes in the daily burn rate,” it added.

The chatbot also touched on PEPE, describing it as the most speculative of the leading meme coins. In addition, it classified Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) as “the strongest alternative candidate.”

Perplexity presented a different answer, claiming that DOGE’s potential upside may be more steady than parabolic in the next four weeks. It claimed that PEPE is unlikely to experience a decisive breakout within that period, while Shiba Inu has the best chances:

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“SHIB looks like the coin where price is still quiet, but the tape is screaming accumulation, right into a time of year when it has historically moved the most. That combination is why it’s the most likely to deliver a “history-making” September move.”

The Surprising Bet

Google’s Gemini picked the cat-themed Cash Cat (CASHCAT) as its choice for a meme coin that could stun the market with a shocking increase this month. It noted that the token is closely linked to Robinhood Chain, which means further ecosystem developments could directly benefit it.

At the same time, the chatbot warned that the meme coin’s potential rally in September may abruptly end with a brutal crash in October. As a matter of fact, tokens of that type are notorious for their enhanced volatility, and such a reaction will not be something new.