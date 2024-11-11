Bitcoin’s price rally continues strong as the asset flew past $80,000 and $81,000 earlier today to chart a fresh peak of almost $82,000.

Some of the altcoins have calmed over the past 24 hours, but not DOGE, SHIB, CRO, WIF, NEAR, and TAO, which keep pumping by double digits.

BTC’s Latest Peak

These days, it almost feels like a repeat to talk about bitcoin’s new all-time highs. It all started after Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 24 US presidential elections in the middle of last week when BTC broke above its March peak of $73,737 and surged past $75,000.

In the following days, the asset broke a few more barriers and the latest came yesterday when it tapped $80,000. At first, the bears managed to intervene and stop the initial attempts.

However, the cryptocurrency seems to be in a full bull mode these days and broke above it late last night. It continued to run higher in the past 12 hours or so and soared to $81,800 for its latest peak. Despite retracing slightly since then, BTC is still above $81,000. This means that it is up by almost 3% on a daily scale, and over 18% weekly.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market cap has skyrocketed to over $1.6 trillion, and its dominance over the alts is up to 55.6%.

DOGE, SHIB Keep Rolling

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were among the top performers yesterday. As reported, the former even flipped XRP and USDC today to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency after charting a multi-year peak. Today’s high came at just shy of $0.3. SHIB also posted a local peak of its own, and here are some of the reasons behind its surge yesterday.

NEAR, CRO, TAO, KAS, STX, and WIF are the other double-digit price gainers from the larger-cap alts today.

In contrast, ADA has calmed after the massive rally on Sunday, while ETH, BNB, TON, XRP, TRX, and AVAX are even slightly in the red.

The total crypto market cap has added another $50 billion since yesterday and is tup $2.9 trillion on CG.