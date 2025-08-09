TL;DR

DOGE bounced 29% from $0.18 support after a sharp drop from the recent $0.25 peak.

Analysts highlight $0.18 as a demand zone; a breakout could push price near $0.30.

Whales bought 1B DOGE in 24 hours, now holding nearly half of total circulating supply.

Dogecoin Finds Support After Pullback

Dogecoin is trading near $0.21 after a 3% increase in the past 24 hours. Over the last week, it is still down around 8%. Trading volume for the day is estimated at $1.2 billion.

The price had dropped steadily from a local high of $0.25. Before that, DOGE had surged from $0.08 to $0.21, then rallied again to reach $0.25. The recent decline found support near $0.18, where buyers stepped in. That level has now become a key zone for price stability.

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has bounced around 29% from the $0.18 level. The move shows buyers reacting near support, with current price holding above $0.20.

BitGuru noted that the market is showing signs of recovery after the pullback. The price structure remains open, but holding above $0.18 may keep the path clear for a move toward the $0.22 to $0.25 range. A push above those levels would confirm a change in direction.

$DOGE Waking Up for Another Run?#DOGE first pumped hard from 0.07587 to 0.21309, showing strong momentum. After a small dip, it rallied again to 0.24965, but then dropped in a steady downtrend. The market is now trying to bounce back from the support zone near $0.18. pic.twitter.com/ekAxZVH71t — BitGuru (@bitgu_ru) August 7, 2025

Chart Setup Points to Possible Breakout

Bitcoinsensus shared a daily chart view showing higher highs followed by equal lows near $0.18. This setup can act as a liquidity zone, where larger orders are filled before price moves again.

The chart suggests that, if $0.18 is held, DOGE may reach $0.30 in the short term. A failure above recent highs will be a sign of faded momentum. For now the market is waiting to see for how long can the current bounce hold above support.

Whales Accumulate as Market Reacts

Data from analyst Ali Martinez shows large holders added one billion DOGE over the past day. The value of the purchase was near $200 million. These wallets now hold about 73 billion DOGE, nearly half of the supply in circulation.

Meanwhile, such activity may lower the supply of coins available to trade. Assuming that purchasing goes on and demand remains high, it could reinforce the ongoing recovery. In addition, other traders are also monitoring potential ETF news that might impact the token within the next few weeks.