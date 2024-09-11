The current market condition has raised speculation among market participants about the short-term price trajectory of the asset class. Slowing crypto adoption and a tough macro environment have caused traders to wonder if this is the start of a bear market or just a quiet phase in this bull cycle.

IntoTheBlock said analysts noted that the current phase mirrors a trend seen in 2019, where the market cooled down and experienced a prolonged consolidation after a local high before becoming bullish again. Although the market could be on the same path from 2019, IntoTheBlock believes the current data tells a different story.

The State of The Macro Environment

The crypto market began 2024 with high optimism, with expectations of a BTC all-time high due to the approval of the United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) and a bull run following the fourth halving. While BTC hit a new high in March and continued an uptrend till early June, the narrative has shifted.

Investors are concerned that the broader financial market is on the brink of a recession, and the risk is weighing on assets, including crypto. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates soon, but IntoTheBlock said the positive effect of the move may take time. In the meantime, the macro landscape will continue propelling negative sentiment.

Bitcoin’s price is currently under pressure and has no significant upward momentum. The market faces growing uncertainty and heightened volatility as retail and institutional interest seems to be fading. This weakened interest is evident in the outflows the spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed over the past week. The products just broke their longest outflow streak that saw investors withdraw almost $1 billion within eight days.

Staying Open to Possibilities

The decline in retail crypto interest can be seen in the slowed influx of new users. Google search trends for “cryptocurrency” are at a multi-year low, and broader search topics signal a trend far from the excitement of a bull market.

The rankings of crypto apps like Coinbase on mobile devices suggest that fewer people engage with the asset class.

On-chain metrics tell a similar story: There are fewer new Bitcoin addresses, reflecting dwindling enthusiasm, and long-term holders are seeing their BTC balances hit new lows, a signal that historically hinted at prolonged cooldowns.

Although past halving data suggest that this market movement could be a post-halving dip, IntoTheBlock asserted that there are no “clear-cut answers” and that traders can only remain open to possibilities.