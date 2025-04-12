Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been transferred to a federal prison in Victorville, California, according to updated information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The move marks the latest chapter in Bankman-Fried’s post-sentencing journey, following his 25-year prison term for orchestrating one of the most significant financial frauds in US history.

SBF Lands in ‘Victimville’ Prison

After being found guilty of misappropriating more than $8 billion in customer assets, he had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn – an urban holding facility known for housing high-profile detainees – before briefly transitioning through a federal transit center in Oklahoma.

Now, Bankman-Fried finds himself at Victorville Medium II, one of two medium-security facilities in the small desert city of Victorville, located northeast of Los Angeles. Prison consultants and former inmates have described the environment at Victorville as notably harsher than his previous accommodations.

Observers say that unlike MDC Brooklyn, where inmates often await trial or appeal, Victorville is a long-term facility characterized by entrenched inmate hierarchies and frequent violence. Experts have warned that West Coast federal prisons often carry more rigid social structures and elevated risks, with some facilities dominated by gang affiliations and informal “cars” – inmate groups formed along racial or geographic lines.

Victorville has reportedly earned the nickname “Victimville” in online inmate communities, reflecting perceptions of significant danger and required group allegiances. A 2014 report by the D.C. Corrections Information Council cited incidents of gang violence and even fatal assaults at the prison.

While the BOP has not confirmed whether Victorville will be Bankman-Fried’s permanent placement, the nature of the facility and his status as a sentenced inmate suggest this may be his long-term location. The sentencing judge had previously recommended a California placement to situate him closer to his parents, who live in the Bay Area.

However, Bankman-Fried’s legal team had advocated for him to remain in Brooklyn as they pursued an appeal.

SBF’s Surprise Jailhouse Interview

Last month, Bankman-Fried gave a surprise prison interview with Tucker Carlson which triggered the resignation of his longtime PR representative Mark Botnick. The unauthorized move reflected SBF’s growing unpredictability as well as a strategic political pivot.

Once a major Democratic donor, he has vocally criticized former President Biden and eyeing Donald Trump for a potential pardon. During the interview, he denied criminal intent.