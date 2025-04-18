At this year’s Paris Blockchain Week, Bob Ejodame, VP of Capital Markets at INX, offered an insightful perspective on the evolving regulatory landscape in the United States, the emergence of real-world assets (RWA), and the broader implications for institutional and retail crypto adoption.

A Shift in U.S. Regulation

Ejodame began by addressing the notable shift in sentiment which was spurred from the election of President Donald Trump in November 2024. While concrete legislation is yet to be enacted and developed, the language from the White House signals a stance that’s pro-innovation, especially in comparison to past regulatory hurdles.

“Years ago, being a U.S.-based company was a disadvantage in global conversations,” he said. “Now, that stigma is fading fast.”

Despite the early stage of proposed changes, Ejodame noted that optimism is already influencing international sentiment.

The concept of a “special purpose broker-dealer” and the expansion of custody rights for broker-dealers could unlock new opportunities, particularly for firms already operating under U.S. regulatory frameworks.

To this point, CryptoPotato reported on April 11th that Donald Trump signed a bill that repeals the IRS DeFi broker rule, marking a major win for the cryptocurrency industry.

RWA: From Hype to Infrastructure

Real-world asset (RWA) crypto projects have been a major topic of discussion in recent years, but according to Ejodame, 2024 marked a turning point. Major asset managers like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton began to reveal the depth of their tokenization strategies, many of which had been years in the making.

“The winners last year were money market funds tokenizing treasury assets,” Ejodame observed.

But looking forward, he believes stablecoins are poised to dominate the RWA conversation. While often overlooked in this context, he argues stablecoins are “the ultimate real-world asset” due to their utility in global financial rails.

Another area he highlighted is the tokenization of private credit markets. A new product, a tokenized collateralized loan obligation with secondary trading capabilities, is expected to launch soon. This move could mark a new phase in blockchain adoption within institutional finance.

On the retail front, Ejodame emphasized accessibility. Through tokenized equities, individuals in emerging markets can gain fractional exposure to publicly traded companies like Tesla or Google—an opportunity previously out of reach.

The focus, he explained, is on enabling everyday investors in countries like Nigeria, Argentina, or the Philippines to invest in global markets for as little as $10.

The Role of INX in a Broader Ecosystem

Though the conversation was not promotional in nature, Ejodame briefly addressed INX’s recent acquisition by Republic. While the deal awaits regulatory approval, it represents a notable moment in the digital asset space.

INX, previously a publicly listed company in Canada, had established itself as an end-to-end digital asset service provider—from token issuance to listing and dividend distribution. The acquisition by Republic, a firm known for its crowdfunding footprint in both the U.S. and Europe, opens up new possibilities for integrated, global capital markets infrastructure.

“We’re combining capabilities,” Ejodame noted, “and creating an ecosystem that supports the full lifecycle of a digital asset—from advisory and issuance to trading and distribution.”

Conclusion

From regulatory clarity in the U.S. to institutional breakthroughs in private credit, and increased access for retail investors globally, the RWA narrative is no longer theoretical.

Bob Ejodame’s insights offer a confirmation of a rapidly maturing market where real-world assets are becoming central to the next wave of blockchain adoption.

This interview is produced in collaboration with Paris Blockchain Week 2025.