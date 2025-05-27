After an unprecedented 80-week streak of inflows, XRP faced a sharp reversal with outflows totaling $37.2 million – the highest on record. This drop came despite a strong performance from broader digital asset investment products, which attracted $3.3 billion in inflows last week.

According to CoinShares, the inflows brought the six-week inflow streak to a cumulative $10.5 billion. Year-to-date inflows have now hit a record-breaking $10.8 billion, while total assets under management briefly reached an all-time high of $187.5 billion.

Investors Flock to Diversification

Analysts attribute this momentum to rising economic uncertainty in the US, especially following Moody’s credit downgrade and surging treasury yields, which are pushing investors toward digital asset diversification.

The latest edition of ‘Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report revealed Bitcoin dominated digital asset inflows last week with $2.9 billion, and accounted for a quarter of total inflows in 2024. Interestingly, some investors viewed its price rally as a chance to short, which resulted in $12.7 million flowing into short-Bitcoin products – the highest since December 2024.

Ethereum followed with $326 million in inflows, which represented its strongest in 15 weeks and the fifth straight week of positive sentiment. Meanwhile, Solana and Sui also saw inflows of $4.3 million and $2.9 million, respectively. Chainlink and Cardano performed modestly as well, clocking in inflows of $0.9 million and $0.6 million, during the same period.

Alongside XRP, multi-asset products bucked the positive trend as witnessing $1.9 million in outflows.

Switzerland, Sweden Report Outflows

Regionally, the US continued to lead digital asset inflows with $3.2 billion last week, far ahead of other regions. Germany, Hong Kong, and Australia followed with $41.5 million, $33.3 million, and $10.9 million, respectively. Canada saw modest inflows of just $0.1 million during the past week.

On the other hand, Swiss investors took profits amid rising prices, which led to $16.6 million in outflows. Sweden also experienced $12.1 million in outflows, while Brazil recorded $1.9 million exiting the market over the same period.