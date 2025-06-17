Geopolitical uncertainty hurt risk assets last week, but digital assets showed notable resilience, pulling in capital alongside traditional safe havens like gold. Weekly inflows into digital asset products reached $1.9 billion, extending a nine-week positive trend.

Altogether, inflows during this streak hit $12.9 billion, with year-to-date figures now at a record $13.2 billion.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin bounced back strongly last week after two weeks of minor outflows as it attracted $1.3 billion in fresh inflows. Short-bitcoin funds also registered slight inflows of $3.7 million, although their total assets under management stayed low at $96 million.

Ethereum continued its upward trajectory, with inflows of $583 million – the highest since February – including its strongest daily inflow during that time. The latest surge brings Ethereum’s cumulative inflows to $2 billion, which now represents 14% of its total AuM.

XRP also saw renewed interest, reversing a three-week outflow trend with $11.8 million in inflows. Sui attracted another $3.5 million. Solana, Cardano, and Chainlink also noted modest inflows of $1.3 million, $0.4 million, and $0.3 million, respectively.

On the other hand, multi-asset investment products recorded $14 million in outflows for the fourth consecutive week. Litecoin, too, saw a minor outflow of $0.1 million.

Investor sentiment was mostly optimistic across regions, with the US leading the way at $1.9 billion in inflows. Germany followed with $39.2 million, then Switzerland and Canada with $20.7 million and $12.1 million, respectively. Australia also contributed $9.2 million in inflows over the past week.

In contrast, Hong Kong recorded the largest outflows at $56.8 million, with Sweden and Brazil trailing behind with $16.7 million and $8.5 million in outflows during the same period.