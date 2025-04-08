Last week, digital asset investment products experienced $240 million in outflows, likely triggered by recent US trade tariff developments that could jeopardize economic growth. However, total assets under management remained steady at $132.6 billion, reflecting a slight 0.8% increase.

CoinShares stated that this stability is impressive when compared to other asset classes, such as MSCI World equities, which dropped 8.5% during the same period, highlighting the strength of digital assets in the face of economic uncertainty.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, the bulk of the outflows came from Bitcoin as $207 million left the market over the past week, which reduced its total year-to-date inflows to $1.3 billion.

Short-Bitcoin saw $2.8 million in inflows during the same period. Altcoin flows were quite varied, as Ethereum experienced withdrawals worth $37.7 million, and Solana and Sui saw outflows of $1.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively.

On the other hand, XRP saw positive movement with $4.5 million in inflows, followed by multi-asset products with $1.4 million. Toncoin, a more “esoteric” token, also saw a gain of $1.1 million in inflows.

For the second consecutive week, blockchain equities saw $8 million in inflows, with investors perceiving the recent price weakness as a chance to purchase.

Regional outflows were significant, with the US and Germany leading the way with $210 million and $17.7 million in outflows, respectively. Switzerland and Sweden followed with $8.3 million and $7.1 million.

Contrastingly, Canadian investors saw the market volatility as an opportunity to increase their positions, which resulted in inflows of $4.8 million. Brazil and Hong Kong saw more modest inflows of $1.4 million and $0.8 million, with Australia attracting $0.6 million.