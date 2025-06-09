Digital asset investment products attracted $224 million in inflows last week, pushing the 7-week total to $11 billion.

Despite this, the pace of investments appears to be slowing, as investors grow cautious and await clearer guidance from the US Federal Reserve regarding inflation and the broader direction of monetary policy.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin recorded $56.5 million in outflows for a second week, reflecting investor caution amid policy uncertainty. Short-Bitcoin products similarly saw $4.1 million in outflows, which represented their second consecutive week of declining interest.

Ethereum continued to lead digital asset investments this week with $296.4 million in inflows, marking its seventh consecutive positive week and totaling $1.5 billion, which is equivalent to 10.5% of total assets under management.

This is the strongest streak of inflows since the US election in November, which indicated growing optimism among investors. On the other hand, multi-asset investment products recorded $6.6 million in outflows for the third week running.

Altcoins remained mostly flat during the same period, with the exception of Sui and Chainlink, which brought in modest inflows of $1.1 million and $0.2 million. Meanwhile, XRP faced outflows of $4 million, while Solana and Cardano saw $2.1 million and $0.4 million in outflows, respectively.

The United States topped weekly inflows with $175 million over the past week, while Germany followed with $47.8 million. Switzerland, Canada, and Australia contributed $15.7 million, $9.8 million, and $6.5 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Brazil recorded $9.2 million in outflows. Hong Kong saw $14.6 million withdrawn, ending its recent inflow surge. Sweden also reported weekly outflows totaling $7.7 million.