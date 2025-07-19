On Monday, Cramer posted an idea for a new acronym that encapsulates two crypto stocks and one with strong ties to the blockchain industry and cryptocurrency markets.

New meme acronym:

PARC– Palantir, Applovin, Robinhood and Coinbase (PARC)v Coinbase, Applovin, Robinhood, Palantir (CARP) which should it be?? @SquawkStreet . — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 14, 2025

Cramer was the one who coined the FAANG acronym back during the pandemic era for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. That helped him and the financial news media to easily get a handle on some of the high tech sector’s most capitalized and best performing stocks.

In other words, a 2025 era pivot to cross stitching Coinbase, Robinhood, Palantir, and Apploving into one word could mean Cramer is feeling bullish about the crypto industry. But one replier on the comment thread wrote, “Coinbase, Robinhood, Applovin, Palantir (CRAP) what do we think?”

New PARC Tag From the Man Who Coined FAANG

Coinbase is the leading US crypto exchange with shares up over +50% from Jan. 1 so far in 2025 (at the time of this writing). Robinhood is a US commission free stock trading app and that offers low-fee cryptocurrency trading and staking for ETH and SOL.

Meanwhile, Coinbase is doing very well raking in fees from the ongoing Bitcoin bull run. Even the Czech central bank recently disclosed it added $18 million worth of the stock to its balance sheet.

Palantir is a US signals intelligence company that develops Internet-based applications for the US intelligence community, police forces, and military as well as private clients. It is leading the charge to use blockchain and AI together to solve complex problems.

So, has Cramer suddenly seen the light and now he’s floating a trial ballon to X followers to promote crypto stocks? He’s gone in some recent months from trashing Bitcoin to recommending it on the air.

Also noteworthy in this context, on Monday Cramer used an interesting metaphor for deal-making on Wall Street on his program, one that rhymes with one of the top 3 cryptocurrencies by market value, XRP:

“You don’t get a wave of deals out of nowhere. You get a ripple, and then ever bigger waves. Right now, we’re in the ripple stage. That’s when it’s best to do some buying.”

That’s very bullish for Bitcoin unless Cramer is trying to use the power of “Inverse Cramer” to give cryptocurrencies the hug of death.

Weird New Inverse Cramer Form Emerges

Incidentally, at least two crypto news media outlets scrambled a message from the Mad Money host into a different sort of Inverse Kramer. Some outlets misreported on X on Monday that Cramer predicted Jamie Dimon will “go all in on crypto,” in another segment on CNBC.

⚡️ TODAY: Jim Cramer predicts JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, will “go all in on crypto”. pic.twitter.com/Geco7OhfgY — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDaily) July 14, 2025

What Cramer actually said was: “I’d like to be the bookie on when he goes all in on crypto.” In other words, Cramer will take your money all day if you want to bet him to have to pay you back with a fee for odds if Jamie Dimon will go all in on crypto.

That’s a reasonable position to take in light of that JP Morgan already has a nice moat-protected competitive advantage in finance that doesn’t require going all in on crypto.

Though, of course, by the power of Inverse Cramer, this does make it more likely that Jamie Dimon will start selling Pudgy Penguins later this year.