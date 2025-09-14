A whale has just made headlines across the crypto X community after making the largest PEPE purchase on Kraken ever.

However, declining user activity, major investors selling off, and the influence of whales suggest it could be setting up for a risky pump-and-dump rather than a genuine bull run.

Whale Scoops Up $16M in PEPE

On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain identified the buy, revealing that a newly created wallet had acquired more than 1.52 trillion PEPE tokens worth almost $16 million from Kraken. X user bike4sai shared that it is an institutional-scale purchase on a major exchange and ranks among the largest single transactions in the token’s history.

Community chatter suggests that this could be the spark that finally sends PEPE to the moon. Analysts are pointing to what they call a “falling wedge” pattern on the coin’s chart, a technical setup that often leads to big price jumps.

This is also occurring against a backdrop of a broader meme coin revival, with social media sentiment having flipped positively. September has seen renewed interest in coins like PEPE and Little Pepe due to presale momentum.

Crypto influencers are throwing around some crazy price targets, ranging from modest 2x or 3x gains to speculative 100x moves that would put PEPE right up there with the big dogs.

Something Doesn’t Add Up

While most people are getting excited about this whale buy, some red flags are popping up. Third-party data shows user activity is declining, with smart money and public figure investors dumping their tokens. That’s not what you typically see during a real bull run. Big whales are buying, but regular investors aren’t jumping in, which is a recipe for disaster.

When a few large players control the market, sudden swings are always a risk. Past meme coin cycles have shown the pattern clearly: whales buy in, retail traders rush to follow, and then whales sell off, leaving smaller investors with losses. The current situation around PEPE has similarities.

This record-breaking purchase on Kraken may not signal the start of a bull run. Instead, it could be positioning for a pump-and-dump, with the whale using hype to attract interest before selling into the momentum.

Typically, major investors avoid moves that attract this much attention. Only time will tell if this Kraken whale has genuinely started the next major PEPE rally, or if retail investors are about to learn another painful and costly lesson about following whale moves blindly.