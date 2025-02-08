Deribit has officially announced its departure from the Russian market due to sanctions imposed by the European Union. The crypto exchange, which operates under Dutch regulations, stated that it can no longer offer services to Russian nationals and residents unless they meet specific conditions.

These exceptions include Russian citizens who also hold citizenship in an EEA member country or Switzerland or those who permanently reside in these regions. For example, Russians living in Ireland or Danish nationals can still access Deribit.

However, those residing in the UAE remain restricted. Furthermore, the exchange clarified that Russian companies are entirely excluded from its services, according to TASS’ latest report.

Russia’s conflict with Ukraine led to its banks being cut off from the SWIFT payment system, preventing them from facilitating international transactions and financing global trade. The sanctions significantly harmed the country’s economy, while foreign banks became increasingly cautious about handling Russian payments to avoid breaching sanction laws.

Its cryptocurrency sector has been significantly influenced by sanctions, with digital assets becoming widely adopted as a way to evade restrictions. Even government officials supported this approach at last year’s BRICS Summit.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov previously confirmed that Russian companies have begun leveraging Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions.

This followed the enactment of a law signed by President Vladimir Putin, which was introduced last year. However, it continues to ban the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions within Russia.

While Deribit had previously operated in Russia despite US-imposed sanctions, the introduction of fresh EU restrictions led the exchange to alter its policies. The company has dealt with various regulatory challenges over time, which was a key factor in its 2023 decision to relocate to Dubai. Nonetheless, Russians living in Dubai remain barred from registering on the platform.