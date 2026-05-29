Dell Shares Explode Following AI-Fueled Earnings Beat

Dell Technologies soars on overly positive earnings report as the stock adds $120 billion in market cap in 20 days.

Dell Technologies has undoubtedly become one of the latest major winners of the artificial intelligence boom, with investors piling into the stock following a blowout earnings report.

The rally has also drawn close political attention after comments from President Donald Trump praising the company earlier in May.

AI Server Demand Drives Record Results

Dell Technologies saw its price per share surge in after-hours trading. This came after the company reported first-quarter results that sharply exceeded Wall Street expectations, driven largely by booming demand for artificial intelligence servers.

The company outlined adjusted earnings per share of $4.86 on revenue of $43.8 billion, which far exceeded the projections and expectations of analyst forecasts, which stood at around $2.99 – a 1.6x increase.

Revenue also nearly doubled from the previous year, while AI-optimized server orders increased dramatically. This underscores just how central Dell has become to the infrastructure behind the ongoing AI frenzy.

The company also raised its full-year outlook, now forecasting revenue of about $167 billion for the fiscal year that ends in January 2027. It expects around $60 billion of that to come from sales of AI-oriented servers.

Moreover, Dell CEO Jeff Clarke said their “AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing,” as customers have reportedly been investing in data centers capable of supporting large-scale deployment of AI-based solutions.

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The stock price exploded by about 39% after the earnings release, extending a rally that has already made the firm one of the strongest performers this year.

Trump’s Recent Comments Add Political Spotlight

The most recent surge has also drawn attention to the public praise for Dell from President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, on May 8th, he urged people to “go out and buy Dell computers,” a call that was followed by a sharp rise in the company’s stock price.

Since then, Dell’s shares increased by about 80%, adding roughly $120 billion in market capitalization. The same post also highlighted Dell’s reported $9.7 nillion Pentagon contract, awarded on May 27, as another catalyst that is feeding enthusiasm.

Recall that Trump also recently praised the cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin in particular, saying that the country is the “crypto capital of the world,” and that “builders and entrepreneurs are coming back to the United States where they belong.” He also said that they will “codify a future-proof digital asset market structure that cannot be undone by the crypto haters.” Unfortunately for crypto investors, the market has plunged since these remarks, with Bitcoin trading at slightly above $$73,000 at the time of this writing.