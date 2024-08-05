Aave, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has demonstrated resilience in the face of a general crypto market downturn.

The platform has generated $6 million in revenue amid the current market sell-off.

Aave Withstands Market Turmoil

Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, said in an August 5 post on X that the protocol successfully handled the overall stress across 14 active markets on various Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, securing $21 billion in value.

Stani noted that Aave’s revenue surge was mainly fueled by decentralized liquidations, a mechanism that helps maintain market stability by automatically selling off collateral when positions fall below required levels.

The overall decline in crypto prices led to multiple liquidations on the platform, contributing significantly to the $6 million in revenue earned by the Aave Treasury overnight. One notable liquidation involved a $7.4 million wrapped Ether (WETH) position, which generated $802,000 for Aave.

The recent market decline was triggered by the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates last week, compounded by a disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday. The impact was felt across the crypto sector, with Ether (ETH) plummeting over 20% in the past 24 hours and Aave’s native token (AAVE) losing 25% of its market capitalization.

According to data from Parsec Finance, the sell-off resulted in over $1 billion in liquidations across crypto derivatives markets, with an additional $350 million liquidated across DeFi protocols.

Crypto Community Reacts

Stani emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “This is why building DeFi is FTW.” The crypto community echoed his sentiment, with many praising Aave’s resilience.

MagnifyLab’s co-founder remarked, “Absolutely love to see AAVE hold up in a crash like this. DeFi is evolving,” while another user commented, “It’s a builders market. Builders will be rewarded. DeFi is FTW. DeFi is for the long haul in crypto. Everything else is ephemeral.”

According to DefiLlama data, the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols has dropped from $100 billion at the start of the month to around $74 billion. Despite the current downturn, the DeFi sector has been showing signs of resurgence.

Token Terminal recently reported a notable increase in active loans within the DeFi sector, which reached $13.3 billion. This level of lending activity, last seen in early 2022, suggests a potential rise in leverage within the sector, a trend often associated with the onset of a bull market.