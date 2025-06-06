The Tron network is seeing a disconnect between smart contract activity and TRX’s rising market value. The underlying asset, for its part, has climbed by more than 12% in the past month amidst a broader market recovery, and is currently trading at $0.275.

As token prices surge, questions are surfacing about whether on-chain fundamentals still matter – or if market sentiment has taken the driver’s seat.

Smart Contract Growth Stalls

From 2017 to 2025, Tron’s ecosystem has undergone significant transformation, as reflected in the trajectory of its smart contract activity and the market price of its native token. In its early years (2017-2019), Tron experienced rapid growth. Both smart contract creation and TRX price surged, driven by strong investor interest and network excitement.

However, this early phase was followed by a period of stabilization, where contract deployment and price action flattened. A second wave of growth began in 2019, as the rise of DeFi sparked increased use of smart contracts across the ecosystem. TRX price responded positively, which, according to CryptoQuant, suggested a healthy relationship between on-chain activity and market valuation.

From 2022 onward, this alignment began to break down. While smart contract deployment showed signs of stagnation, as it became “sporadic and less sustained,” TRX’s price continued to rise, particularly through 2023 and 2024.

Such a divergence indicates that off-chain factors, including speculative sentiment or macro market conditions, have become stronger drivers of TRX’s value. Sharp but brief spikes in contract activity during this period are likely tied to isolated technical events or short-lived projects, rather than sustained ecosystem growth.

The ongoing decoupling between developer activity and price raises important questions about the network’s long-term health. While TRX maintains market momentum, the flat trend in smart contract creation could reflect declining developer interest or a maturing ecosystem with fewer novel deployments. The report further stated,

“Sustainable growth in both metrics likely depends on real-world utility and ongoing developer innovation. If the downward trend in contract deployment persists, it may be necessary to investigate what’s driving TRX’s price separation from core on-chain activity.”

While smart contract creation has shown signs of stagnation since 2022, user-level activity on the Tron network continues to rise.

User Activity Surges on Tron

The network now averages over 8 million daily transactions. This figure was up more than 30% in the past four months and was largely driven by increased participation in existing services and decentralized applications. This divergence further indicates that while innovation may have slowed, demand for current offerings remains strong.

Additionally, TRX’s monthly transfer volume surged to an all-time high in May this year, reaching a whopping $132.4 billion.