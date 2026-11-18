The partnership gives eligible DBS clients a direct way to mint and redeem USDC, thereby reducing reliance on secondary market liquidity.

Circle has partnered with Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, to expand institutional access to USDC in Asia, allowing eligible clients of the bank to mint and redeem the stablecoin directly while settling USD-USDC transactions around the clock.

The arrangement gives institutions another option for sourcing USDC and reduces their reliance on secondary market liquidity.

DBS-Circle Partnership

According to the official blog post, clients will also be able to convert between USD and the stablecoin outside conventional banking hours, with 24/7 settlement available through DBS for minting and redemption.

The companies are targeting institutions that use stablecoins for treasury operations, payments, settlement and liquidity management. With traditional banking services often tied to operating hours and cut-off times, round-the-clock settlement offers institutions more flexibility when moving funds between fiat and digital asset markets, Circle said.

The partnership comes as corporations increasingly explore tokenized money for financial operations. DBS cited its The Great Rewiring: Money in a new order report, which found that 88% of large corporations were already deploying or piloting tokenized money use cases. More than three in five were also adopting stablecoins or planning to introduce them.

Besides, DBS and Circle are also involved in Project BLOOM, an initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) focused on making tokenized money work safely and at scale. Their participation includes efforts to improve interoperability between tokenized money and different financial networks, as the project looks to make digital money easier to use across financial systems.

Commenting on the development, Evy Theunis, Head of Digital Assets, Institutional Banking Group, DBS, explained that institutions are increasingly turning to tokenized money to manage funds more easily and expand into new markets. She went on to add,

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“This partnership meets that demand by bringing together Circle’s regulated stablecoin infrastructure and global reach with DBS’ trusted banking, liquidity and digital asset capabilities in Asia. We believe the future of financial services will be multi-modal and multi-instrumental, with different forms of tokenized money serving different needs.”

Major Milestones

Last month, USDC became the first stablecoin in the EU to receive significant e-money token status under MiCA, bringing it under direct EBA supervision with tighter oversight of reserves, liquidity, as well as capital requirements.

In September, Binance invested $100 million in Circle, buying over 1.23 million shares, while signing a fresh five-year deal to expand USDC adoption and strengthen its presence across global crypto markets.