Data: Insider Makes $1M Betting on US and Israeli Strikes Over 2 Years

Bubblemaps said the likely insider had a near-perfect accuracy using 7 accounts.

The United States and, especially Israel, have launched numerous strikes against several nations in the past few years. While these have catastrophic consequences for essentially all parties involved, some, perhaps with insider knowledge, manage to turn the tragedy into a lucrative business.

Data shared by Bubblemaps suggests there may be at least one more high-profile insider beyond the one recently arrested by Israeli authorities.

$1M in Profits From Strikes

The analytics company shared a screenshot showing the entity’s suspicious behavior dating back to 2024, when it correctly bet on Israel’s military response against Iran, and even specified the date it would be on. Four more similar occasions followed in 2025 and at least one more in 2026.

Bubblemaps pointed out the Israeli military member who was arrested last month for insider trading, who has been linked to an account called @Rundeep. They have made $150,000 betting on their country’s military actions, but they believe this was not an isolated incident.

The analysts found another wallet (ending in 0xc0a) with a 100% win rate. However, it was related to six more accounts that “accurately predicted Israeli and US military action in 2024, 2025, and 2026.”

These accounts have a long history of trading different markets, “often dominating the top spots on the PnL leaderboards.” The analysts added that this suspected insider has not been caught as they continue to trade this year, making over $100,000 predicting the February 28 strike on Iran.

Overall, the data suggests that the insider has a near-perfect success rate over the past 2 years of 93% and has profited roughly $1 million.

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8/ While some accounts traded unrelated markets, the majority of their volume was on Israeli military action Their: > near-perfect success rate over 2 years (93%)

> connections between accounts

> profits near $1M Strongly signals insider activity pic.twitter.com/eyZAwoNRQZ — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) March 24, 2026

Nevertheless, the company’s disclaimer reads that there’s no evidence at the moment that this entity has any ties to the US or Israeli military.

“Still, the connections between these accounts and the near-perfect track record raise serious questions about who is behind them.”

More Insiders?

Additional reports indicated today that 5 minutes before Trump’s speech from yesterday, in which he paused some of the attacks against Iran, someone placed a $1.5 billion bet on stocks going up.

Popular crypto member Merlijn The Trader alleged that this is most likely an insider, saying, “the game is rigged” and that they are “not even hiding it anymore.”

UNREAL: 🇺🇸 5 minutes before Trump halted Iran attacks someone placed a $1.5B bet on stocks going up. No leaks. No press. No public indication.

Only the people in that room knew. You would go to prison for trading on a tip from your cousin. They front-run war decisions with… pic.twitter.com/tSJX9RXSPd — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) March 24, 2026