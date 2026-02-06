CZ’s ‘Poor Again’ Tweet Backfires as Nebraskangooner Slams Binance

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao sparked a flurry of responses on Monday after tweeting “Poor again” following Bitcoin’s decline to $60,000 in early Asian trading hours on Friday.

The comment came amid controversy over Binance’s role in last weekend’s market turbulence, including a sharp sell-off that briefly pushed Bitcoin below $75,000.

Retail Frustration Boils Over

CZ’s remark ignited a wave of responses from investors. One of the most pointed reactions came from popular crypto commentator, pseudonymously known as “Nebraskangooner,” who tweeted,

“You dumped the market, and now you’re mocking everyone for being poor? Weird flex.”

His response echoed frustration from retail investors who suffered losses while speculation circulated that Binance may have influenced the market decline. Earlier this week, CZ had addressed multiple allegations he labeled as “pretty imaginative FUD,” as he denied claims that Binance sold $1 billion in Bitcoin to trigger the sell-off and countered criticism that he single-handedly “canceled the crypto supercycle.”

He clarified that Binance’s wallet balances indicate user deposits and withdrawals, not proprietary trading, and explained that the conversion of the exchange’s SAFU fund from stablecoins to Bitcoin would be executed gradually over 30 days.

CZ also joked that if he had the power to control the supercycle, he would be “snapping his fingers all day long.” Despite these explanations, Nebraskangooner’s response points to the ongoing tension between retail investors and large exchanges. Several crypto community members also blamed Binance for last year’s October 10 crash, which wiped out billions in leveraged positions. Industry peers, including OKX founder Star Xu, had also pointed fingers at Binance following the event.

Dismantling Fake Accounts

The former Binance CEO recently dismantled a long-running misinformation campaign targeting him and the exchange. The campaign centered on a fake account named “Wei 威 BNB,” which posed as a loyal supporter but posted critical content about Binance. The account, which had 863,000 followers and used images from a BNB Chain event, initially appeared legitimate.

You may also like:

CZ, however, revealed that photos showing him and Binance executive Yi He were altered, and one image featured him wearing a shirt color he does not own. The account’s history also suggested it had either been hacked or sold, as it originally posted only female photos before abruptly switching to crypto content in 2015. CZ called the campaign “lazy” and said it likely came from a competitor more focused on undermining Binance than running their own business.