CZ’s Attorney Slams Media Over ‘Trump Pardon for Crypto Favors’ Narrative

In a recent appearance on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast, Teresa Goody Guillén, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s lawyer, discussed the presidential pardon he recently received.

The conversation focused on why the pardon was granted, how the process worked, and the many rumors circulating online.

Guillén Addresses Public Controversy

The lawyer explained that CZ was accused of failing to implement proper anti-money laundering programs and compliance systems at Binance, but emphasized that this was a regulatory issue, not a criminal offence, and that no illegal activity had taken place. “He was pardoned because he should not have been prosecuted in the first place,” she said, adding that the pardon statement from President Trump proved that he had not committed any crime.

Guillén described CZ as the only individual ever prosecuted for such regulatory violations, noting that this treatment was inconsistent with how executives at large financial institutions are typically handled. She also believes that the Binance founder became a target in what she described as part of regulators’ “war on crypto,” particularly in the aftermath of the FTX collapse.

Explaining the pardon process, the legal professional said applications usually undergo extensive review by multiple offices, including the Department of Justice, the Office of the Pardon Attorney, and the White House Counsel, before the president makes the final decision. She rejected claims of a “quid pro quo” or corruption, describing such speculation as based on misinterpretations and unverified sources.

The attorney also addressed misunderstandings regarding CZ’s business relationships, including links to firms like World Liberty Financial, clarifying that these connections have been widely misread. Guillén added that political statements, such as those made by Senator Elizabeth Warren, were inaccurate and showed how much influence public officials have over perception.

Zhao’s Return to Binance

Guillén has also confirmed that Zhao will not return to the company at this time, as Binance continues to operate under restrictions from multiple U.S. agencies, including the Department of JUSTICE (DOJ), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Treasury Department. She explained that these measures remain in place despite the absence of fraud, victims, or a criminal record, limiting Binance’s operations in the U.S. market.

The lawyer concluded that while the pardon clarified the accusations against CZ, the broader consequences have affected him and the exchange, while the U.S has lost access to the liquidity and opportunities that come from hosting one of the world’s largest crypto platforms. Meanwhile, she also praised Zhao for remaining calm and positive throughout the ordeal, saying that he handled media scrutiny and public criticism with composure.