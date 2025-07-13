TL;DR

Czech National Bank enters crypto, adding 51,732 Coinbase shares worth over $18 million.

Palantir stake expanded as stock rises 80% in 2025, far outpacing the S&P 500.

Coinbase growth continues with Deribit and Liquifi acquisitions strengthening crypto market presence.

Coinbase Added in $18 Million Investment

The Czech National Bank added 51,732 shares of Coinbase in the second quarter of 2025. The position is worth over $18 million, based on recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the bank has disclosed a position in a U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase joined the S&P 500 earlier this year and has since gained attention from institutional investors.

Palantir Holdings Expanded

The central bank also raised its stake in Palantir Technologies. It added 49,135 shares during the quarter, bringing its total to 519,950 shares by the end of June.

Palantir’s stock rose 80% during the first half of 2025. Its gains have been supported by earnings growth and increased demand for its AI-driven data tools.

By comparison, the S&P 500 rose 5.5% over the same period.

Coinbase Growth Through Acquisitions

Coinbase has been expanding its services through acquisitions. In May, it announced a deal to buy Deribit, an exchange on crypto options, at $2.9 billion. Earlier this month, it bought Liquifi, a company that creates token management and billing tools.

Consequently, these purchases give the company more reach in crypto trading and infrastructure. It is also expanding its capabilities of supporting spot and derivatives trading and budding token projects.

In the first quarter, Coinbase reported $2 billion in revenue, down 10% from a year earlier. Despite the decline, its earnings per share were posted at 1.94, exceeding analyst expectations. The decrease in revenues had a crypto holding unrealized loss of $596 million.

The Czech National Bank’s recent moves reflect a broader focus on digital assets and emerging technologies. Coinbase stock is up 41% for the year and has gained another 10% in recent weeks. Over the past month, shares have risen about 60%, according to Google Finance data.