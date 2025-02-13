Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former CEO of Binance, has said he will consider a community suggestion to create a meme coin inspired by his pet dog.

The idea emerged after a viral social media exchange in which users pushed him to reveal his dog’s name and picture.

A Possible Change in Perspective

The discussion began when an X user, Crypto Kemal, asked CZ to share details about his pet. He responded with curiosity, writing, “Honest newbie question. How does this work? I share my dog’s name and picture, and then people create meme coins? How do you know which one is ‘official’? Or does that even matter.”

After taking some time to consider the conversation, the former executive followed up by calling the idea “pretty interesting.” He stated that he would think it over for a day or so, as he typically does when making important decisions. He also mentioned that he might start engaging with memes on the BNB Chain.

His comments fueled speculation that he was preparing to launch a meme token, causing traders to react in anticipation. While the Binance founder has yet to confirm any plans, some community members took matters into their own hands by launching their own coin.

Will post the dog pic in 3 hours, 8PM ish Dubai time. https://t.co/DkaCEDsjc3 — CZ BNB (@cz_binance) February 13, 2025

Data from DEXScreener reveals that a newly launched token, TORO, branding itself as “CZ’s dog,” has already gained traction on the platform. TORO briefly reached a market cap of $4.8 million before plunging to around $300,000 at the time of writing.

CZ’s Stance on Meme Coins

This development is particularly notable due to the 48-year-old’s stance on the asset class. The former executive has previously expressed skepticism about meme coins. In November 2024, he described the trend as “a little weird” and urged developers to focus on building practical blockchain applications instead of speculative tokens.

More recently, Zhao addressed issues surrounding meme coins after a test token incident. On February 9, Binance published a tutorial on how to launch a token. However, TST, the test token used in the demonstration, saw a sudden surge in value as traders rushed to buy it, turning it into a functional coin.

CZ quickly clarified that Binance had no involvement in the token’s launch. Additionally, the executive also spoke about Binance’s listing process. He criticized the exchange’s approach, pointing out that listings are only announced four hours before going live.

In a follow-up post on X, Zhao later said that he had never purchased any meme coins. He also said that while he was not personally interested in them, he had no objections to their existence. He added that he saw himself as a builder, focusing on fundamental blockchain development.