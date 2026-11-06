CZ Urges iPhone Users to Update iOS Amid DarkSword Threat

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has urged iPhone users to update their operating systems amid warnings that the DarkSword exploit can steal crypto wallet information through compromised websites.

The threat has raised concerns about self-custody security, especially considering that the reported attack is said to be able to target sensitive device data even without victims connecting their wallets or approving transactions.

DarkSword Exploit Puts iPhone Crypto Wallets at Risk

In a November 6 post on X, CZ told users to install the latest iOS updates, especially those who have not updated their devices in a while. Furthermore, he reminded crypto holders that wallet apps cannot update a phone’s operating system.

“No wallet software can update your OS,” he wrote. “Self-custody means self-responsibility.”

His warning came in the wake of reports that DarkSword can exploit vulnerabilities on iOS through malicious websites opened in Safari. Discussing the threat, a crypto user pointed out that an attack wouldn’t even need a wallet connection, transaction signature, or approval, with just a simple visit to an infected website being enough to expose sensitive information such as wallet files and recovery phrases stored in the device.

Officer’s Notes, a threat researcher, had earlier reported that about $5.57 million worth of crypto had already been stolen through the vulnerability, with more than 18 websites allegedly involved in distributing the malicious code.

According to the account, DarkSword was being sold online for $30,000, and the seller has listed iOS 18.6.2 as the latest supported firmware. In addition, researchers have reportedly found placeholders for iOS 26 and 27, which could suggest that the infrastructure is being prepared for potential exploits in the future.

However, Officer’s Notes pointed out that Apple had already patched all vulnerabilities, numbering six, that had been used in the known exploit chain. That said, the wallet-targeting code is still relevant since the researcher says they discovered that parts of the older version could still be reused, with one iteration featuring a dedicated function for the imToken wallet.

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iOS Vulnerabilities Exposed Crypto Holders in the Past

There have been other iPhone security incidents that resulted in the stealing of crypto, including a vulnerability in Apple’s 2D rendering engine, CoreGraphics, which allowed malicious code to run when a specifically crafted file was processed. The phone manufacturer addressed the issue with the release of iOS 26.7.1 and iPadOS 26.7.1 toward the end of September.

However, it did acknowledge that the flaw may have been exploited in highly sophisticated attacks against specific people, with security firm SlowMist at the time warning crypto users to update their devices and to avoid suspicious links and downloads.

There was also another case that involved the FomoPeek app, where SlowMist and OKX security reportedly found malicious code in the app that could exploit iOS weaknesses and access sensitive information beyond FomoPeek’s normal permissions.