1Password users may have dodged a much bigger breach, but exposed customer information could still leave them vulnerable to targeted scams.

Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has urged 1Password users to change all their passwords following a security incident at the password management company.

“If you use 1Password, recommend you to change ALL your passwords. It’s a pain in the neck, but necessary.”

1Password was quick to respond to CZ and assured him that users had no reason to change their passwords. The former Binance CEO acknowledged the clarification but wasn’t entirely convinced the risk was off the table. He said that users with weak passwords could still be vulnerable to brute-force attempts and suggested the platform flag such accounts.

The incident involved unauthorized access to some of 1Password’s internal systems. The company said an attacker gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account and used it to access source code and push malicious code to backend services. The attacker then downloaded a limited amount of customer account information.

What Was Stolen, What Stayed Safe

The exposed data included names, email addresses, account identifiers, account creation dates, last sign-in times, and other non-secret account information. Some invitation, provisioning, and recovery-related tokens were also involved.

However, 1Password maintained that the incident did not expose customers’ password vaults. Stored passwords, secure notes, other vault items, account recovery keys, and the encryption keys protecting customer data were not accessed. The company also said it does not store users’ account passwords or Secret Keys. The breach could still create risks for affected users. Stolen email addresses and account details may be used in phishing campaigns.

1Password said it immediately disabled the compromised GitHub account, revoked the stolen token, rotated potentially exposed internal credentials, and strengthened security controls across its GitHub, CI/CD, and endpoint systems. It also increased invitation and recovery verification codes from six digits to 10 alphanumeric characters to make guessing them harder.

The company said it found no evidence of account takeovers using the exposed information. It has also brought in independent cybersecurity experts to review its response.

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Back-to-Back Breaches

Cybersecurity breaches are turning into an increasingly serious headache for the financial and crypto industries. Just a day earlier, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) confirmed unauthorized access to some of its systems, forcing it to take several services offline. The agency has yet to establish how the intrusion happened or whether any sensitive information was stolen.

The incident is particularly concerning for crypto exchanges, which are required to report suspicious transactions to FinCEN under US anti-money laundering rules. These reports can contain sensitive customer and transaction details and are used by authorities to investigate financial crimes. The back-to-back incidents highlight how even organizations handling sensitive financial and personal information remain vulnerable to cyberattacks.