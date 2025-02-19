Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has decided to donate tokens he received from anonymous market participants to victims of the Test (TST) and Broccoli meme coin projects.

The prominent crypto figure clarified that while he has decided to help victims of TST and Broccoli, his actions should not be interpreted as an endorsement for any of the tokens.

What Led to CZ’s Donations?

On February 15, a pseudonymous Chinese university student named EnHeng announced that he would donate $50,000 in Binance Coin (BNB) to users who incurred losses after investing in the Libra (LIBRA) meme coin. The token, linked to Argentine President Javier Milei, has lost roughly 90% of its value after insiders drained the project’s liquidity.

EnHeng said he could relate to the impact of the rug pull on university students because he is one himself. To help those affected, he encouraged other crypto traders to donate to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) address he provided, clarifying that although assistance is open to all victims, the focus will be on college students.

Reacting to EnHeng’s X post, CZ donated 150 BNB worth approximately $100,000, encouraging the crypto user to keep up the good work. To prove that he indeed sent the money, CZ shared a BscScan link with the transaction details on February 18.

CZ Receives More BNB and Crypto Tokens

Merely 24 hours after tweeting about the transaction, CZ revealed that he had received more BNB than he had donated and even more funds in other tokens. At the time CZ shared the information, the wallet had held 161 BNB; however, by the time of writing, data from BscScan showed the addresses holding at least 369 BNB worth approximately $243,000.

Altogether, the wallet holds an additional 100 tokens worth over $543,000. These tokens include Wrapped BNB (WBNB), Cat (CAT), Chengpang Zhoa (ZHOA), CZ’S DOG (Broccoli), Build on BNB (BOB), Binance-Peg BTCB Token (BTCB), and Trust Wallet (TWT). Interestingly, over 25 pending transactions were on the wallet at press time, indicating that users were sending more tokens.

“Funny things in crypto. When you try to make quick money, you often lose. When you give money away, you get more back…I won’t be keeping a satoshi of it,” CZ stated.

It is worth mentioning that many Broccoli meme coins are on the market, and they were all inspired by CZ’s dog. Most have lost their value after the developers pulled their liquidity. The same goes for TST, which is down 85% from its all-time high ten days ago.