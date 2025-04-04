Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kyrgyz Republic’s National Investment Agency (NIA). The main objective behind the latest strategic partnership is to develop the country’s cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

The agreement, which was announced on April 3 by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, outlines plans for collaboration in regulatory consulting, infrastructure development, and education initiatives.

Backing Kyrgyz Crypto Efforts

According to the official statement, the partnership will focus on strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s technological infrastructure, improving digital asset security, and supporting the training of local specialists in blockchain, cybersecurity, and virtual asset management.

CZ confirmed the partnership in a post on X, while stating that he advises multiple governments – both formally and informally – on blockchain frameworks and their potential applications beyond trading.

“I officially and unofficially advise a few governments on their crypto regulatory frameworks and blockchain solutions for gov efficiency, expanding blockchain to more than trading. I find this work extremely meaningful.”

Meanwhile, the NIA operates under the President of Kyrgyzstan and is responsible for attracting foreign investment and supporting international businesses. Officials said the collaboration with the former Binance chief is intended to position Kyrgyzstan as a forward-looking digital economy and a potential leader in blockchain innovation in Central Asia.

Zhaparov said that this initiative opens “new horizons” for the development of digital technologies and will contribute to the sustainable growth of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

CZ’s Role

The MoU includes provisions for technical support, professional consulting services, and the launch of educational programs to raise awareness and expertise in blockchain-related fields. As the global digital landscape continues to evolve, Kyrgyz authorities are positioning the country to participate more actively in the digital economy and attract emerging tech investments.

CZ’s involvement follows his departure from Binance in late 2023. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge in the United States and was sentenced in April 2024 to four months in prison, which he completed by September. The 48-year-old former exec then shifted his focus toward broader industry engagement and advisory roles.

No timeline has been announced yet for the rollout of specific initiatives under the agreement, but both parties have indicated that work will begin in the coming months.