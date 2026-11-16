CZ said that nobody knows exactly why crypto prices are falling, but Star Xu accuses Binance of irresponsibility.

Crypto prices have taken another hit, as Bitcoin briefly plunged to a low of $62,000.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has shared a few possible explanations for the market downturn.

Outflows, Inflation and Security Fears

In a recent post on X, CZ admitted that nobody knows the exact reason behind the decline but pointed to several factors that could be playing a role. These include money potentially moving towards the Anthropic IPO, nearly $1.9 billion in outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs over seven trading sessions through November 13, as well as withdrawals from Ether funds.

He also mentioned growing security concerns following incidents involving Binance, iPhone-linked crypto wallets, a Chrome exploit, and Microsoft.

On the macro front, hotter US inflation has raised expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike, while political uncertainty around the midterm results has added to concerns about future crypto regulations.

CZ also firmly denied claims that Binance had sold crypto. The former CEO said he had bought more in recent days after receiving some stablecoins. Despite the current market volatility, CZ remains optimistic about crypto’s long-term prospects.

Star Xu Isn’t Convinced

OKX founder Star Xu wasn’t buying his explanation, and his latest comments are part of a much longer-running feud between the two executives. Their relationship has been strained since CZ’s brief stint at OKCoin in 2014-2015, but tensions flared up again after CZ released his memoir, Freedom of Money, in April 2026.

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Xu accused him of being a habitual liar, challenging claims in the book and reviving old disputes involving alleged contract issues and forgery. The disagreement even spilled into a public $1 billion wager after Xu questioned CZ’s personal disclosures and marital status.

The latter offered to bet the money to prove when his divorce became official, but Xu declined, stating that participating in a public wager would violate OKX’s compliance culture as a regulated company and noting that gambling is illegal under UAE law.

Now, Xu is taking aim at CZ again over the latest market selloff.