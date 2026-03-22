CZ Pushes Back on Negative Narratives, Sees U.S. as Future Crypto Hub

CZ argues that for the U.S. to become the global crypto capital, it must increase competition and liquidity, alongside improved infrastructure.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), one of the most prominent figures in the crypto industry, has shared his beliefs on the growth trajectory of the budding sector.

As the founder and former CEO of Binance, CZ has witnessed the industry’s growth over the past decade. The billionaire believes more development, including broader institutional adoption and mainstream recognition, awaits the industry in the future.

Addressing the Negative Narrative

The Binance founder shared his opinions during an interview with The Digital Chamber (TDC). TDC is an American blockchain advocacy group that hosted the just-concluded DC Blockchain Summit. CZ discussed with TDC founder and board chair Perianne Boring during the remote interview.

The interview mainly touched on media narratives about the crypto industry, with CZ insisting that the media is fragmented. According to the billionaire, traditional media outlets portray the broader industry in a one-sided, inaccurate manner. The negative narrative has become more complex, with different stakeholders pursuing distinct media angles.

Extending the media narratives to his reputation and that of Binance, CZ claimed that much of what is said about him and the exchange is not true. This is evident in U.S. courts dismissing related cases for lack of evidence. He admitted that crypto-native media outlets generally understand him, a development he attributed to his constant communication on X. So, it is safe to say that his lack of engagement with traditional media is one of the reasons for the misunderstandings and misrepresentations.

Can the U.S. Become a Global Crypto Hub?

In an attempt to address the narrative about him, CZ will be releasing a memoir in the coming months. He began writing the book while in prison in 2024, after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering laws. He believes the media narrative for the broader sector will change with time as crypto continues to gain adoption.

Furthermore, CZ noted that the current U.S. administration is also facing backlash for supporting crypto. He insisted that there is a partisan element to the repeated efforts to wage a war on crypto. Regardless of these criticisms, the U.S. has a chance to become the global crypto capital; however, this can happen under a few conditions.

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The U.S. needs competition and infrastructure, which will, in turn, attract deep liquidity, matching international markets. CZ revealed that U.S. consumers still don’t have access to the best crypto services and pricing globally. With a policy framework taking shape for the better, the U.S. can only expand its global crypto presence when competition is sufficient.