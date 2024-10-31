The former CEO and founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has no plans to retake the chief role at the company he ran for seven years.

He revealed future plans about himself and the industry as a whole during the current Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

Live from @binance blockchain week in Dubai. Here’s the recap of what @cz_binance had to say in his first interview after prison: pic.twitter.com/jmneMorMGv — CryptoPotato Official (@Crypto_Potato) October 31, 2024

Naturally, the interview started with a question regarding CZ’s experience in prison, as he spent four months behind US bars after pleading guilty to failing to incorporate proper anti-money laundering rules at Binance. Zhao said the overall experience was not good, but he made a few friends and is even trying to help some get out of prison sooner.

He failed to comment on whether his sentencing was fair but mentioned that he was the only person to go to prison after violating the Bank Secrecy Act.

Speaking about his plea agreement, he refuted some rumors that he is banned for life from running a crypto exchange. However, he is not aware whether he will be permitted to resume the CEO role at Binance again.

Nevertheless, he said he feels slightly relieved that he doesn’t run the exchange anymore and has no plans to return even if he is allowed. He knows he cannot make day-to-day decisions but remains a major shareholder.

Instead, CZ said he will focus on other projects, like Giggle Academy, where he aims to provide education to over a billion people who lack any access.

Additionally, he will continue to invest in the crypto industry, as well as AI and biotech.

He believes bitcoin will continue to grow in the following months, and it will be at a “pretty good place” in a year. Nevertheless, he failed to provide a price target for the asset, but said 2025 should a highly bullish year for it, given its historical performances after each of the previous halvings.