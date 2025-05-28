U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has stated that American military generals are “big supporters” of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

The Wyoming lawmaker made the remarks earlier this week while addressing attendees at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

Economic Power and Security

According to Lummis, she has spoken to generals who understand that economic power is just as important as military power when dealing with aggressors around the world. She explained that this is why they strongly support the proposal.

During her speech, the Republican politician also revealed that President Donald Trump is supportive of her Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act. The announcement follows the March 11 reintroduction of legislation by her and five other senators to add up to 1 million BTC to the U.S. Treasury over five years.

Referring to the flagship cryptocurrency as “digital gold,” Lummis called for the U.S. to match its gold holding strategy for the proposal. “We have about 5% of the world’s gold in the United States in reserve. We need to have at least 5% of the world’s Bitcoin in reserve,” she said.

The senator also connected the proposal to U.S. energy and industrial strategy. She credited China’s 2021 Bitcoin mining ban for shifting operations to North America and highlighted President Trump’s recent remarks urging the country to combine both. However, she believes that a national Bitcoin stockpile is the ultimate way of securing geopolitical advantage.

State-Level and Global Initiatives

The 70-year-old pointed to growing support for BTC reserves at the state level, claiming they have always been the “incubators of innovation,” with the United States leading through them. She emphasized that 30 American states are considering the initiative this year.

Specifically, Lummis highlighted that Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire have already advanced legislation in 2025 aimed at holding the cryptocurrency as a strategic asset.

New Hampshire recently passed House Bill 302, allowing it to allocate 5% of funds in BTC for diversification. Arizona’s House Bill 2749 has also established a stockpile funded through unclaimed assets and staking rewards instead of direct state investment. Meanwhile, Texas is advancing Senate Bill 21, which proposes a state-managed BTC reserve stored in cold storage for security.

Lummis also noted how the movement is happening globally. For example, the United Arab Emirates is getting exposure to Bitcoin through American spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Another initiative mentioned involves the Czech Republic, which is exploring how to include the digital asset in its diversified asset allocation through its central bank.