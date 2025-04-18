Following President Trump’s April 9th announcement of a 90-day halt on new tariffs, market sentiment rebounded sharply, especially for Bitcoin. The surge appears mainly fueled by strong spot market activity, with little influence from derivatives.

According to Bitfinex Alpha, this suggests genuine interest from real-money investors, rather than speculative bets, indicating confidence in the market’s direction.

Textbook Mid-cycle Reset

Bitcoin has now spent 88 days in a correction phase since hitting its all-time high of $109,590 on January 20th. The cryptocurrency has dropped just over 25% during this period. Bitfinex’s latest report revealed that, historically, the depth and duration fit well within typical bull market retracements, and make the current move more of a healthy pause than a major trend shift.

Past Bitcoin cycles often featured 25-35% drops from local highs, followed by 3-4 months of consolidation before fresh rallies emerged.

By those standards, this correction matches prior market behavior both in magnitude and timing. While the decline is sharp, it remains consistent with a mid-cycle pause rather than a breakdown of the ongoing bullish trend.

Broad-Based Buying Amidst Consolidation

A notable trend over the last week has been the persistent rise in Spot Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), which reflects the net imbalance of aggressive buy versus sell orders. Across top spot exchanges, buyers were found to have been consistently lifting offers, which depicts a strong intent to absorb supply, even from large-scale sellers.

Despite this clear buying pressure, Bitcoin’s price action continues to stay trapped in a tight $75,000 to $85,000 range, with high-timeframe charts reflecting sideways consolidation rather than any decisive directional shift.

This “divergence” between strong buying activity and stagnant price action points to quiet but meaningful accumulation. Despite aggressive buy orders, prices remain capped, which suggests that supply is not being met with significant resistance from sellers.

This rising Spot CVD, observed across a wide array of exchanges, signals that accumulation is taking place on a broad scale, not isolated to a single platform or region. This type of steady accumulation, which is occurring beneath the surface, can create conditions for a powerful breakout.

If the order book starts to thin and passive sell pressure declines, the market may see a sharp upward reaction. However, a macroeconomic catalyst may be necessary to trigger this shift. Similar setups in the past, which are marked by rising CVD and price consolidation, have been followed by sharp upward moves once resistance breaks. So while the surface appears quiet, there’s growing potential energy building beneath the market structure.