A Crypto X chart technical analyst just pointed out a pattern in Dogecoin’s price that could mean the meme coin is the underdog in crypto markets at the moment.

Crypto Chart Trader Gives Dogecoin Thumbs Up

#Dogecoin consistently finds support at previous swing highs. It just rebounded from support matching a previous swing high.$DOGE may have completed its pullback and could surge again soon pic.twitter.com/dhfnblpj3v — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) April 30, 2025

Crypto chart pattern analyst “Trader Tardigrade” told followers in an Apr. 30 post on X that “[Dogecoin] consistently finds support at previous swing highs.”

“It just rebounded from support matching a previous swing high,” Trader Tardigrade added. “[DOGE] may have completed its pullback and could surge again soon.”

$DOGE Huge Price Projection Target Dogecoin is now entering its 3rd wave of upwards momentum, potentially aiming for a 740% price increase.

Next Price Target : 1.10$ per $DOGE Trade $DOGE NOW on #BYDFi !

Get a 15% Cashback up to $1000 when you sign up and deposit on BYDFI… pic.twitter.com/JW0jj3scmi — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) May 1, 2025

The last time Dogecoin found support at the previous swing high level, support was in Q3 last year at Q4 2023’s swing high level. From there, the meme coin catapulted to the upper resistance line of its broader, multi-year trend channel.

According to Trader Tardigrade’s chart, if Dogecoin follows its previous pattern, the price will begin a steep rally as high as $0.80 per DOGE before August.

New All-Time High For DOGE Tokens?

Dogecoin prices have been cooling down ever since a moonshot to $0.46 in December. That price surge followed the pattern the chart analyst describes for DOGE’s graph.

The lovable meme coin’s price has historically followed the pattern of reversing at recent swing high levels. DOGE found decisive support there in April. So a breakout to markedly higher levels could be ahead.

DOGE hasn’t had the past 12 months that BTC has, but over enough time, it has historically had periodic flash rallies. Prices go up by shocking percentages, as in Spring 2021 and Winter 2024.

Popular Bitcoin analyst Muro Crypto recently reminded followers, “Once DOGE starts pumping, it would be the official signal for a legit altseason, it’s always been the altseason indicator.”