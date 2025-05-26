In a dramatic twist befitting the man known as the “10U God of War,” crypto trader James Wynn has exited his headline-grabbing $1.25 billion Bitcoin long with a cool $25 million profit.

The crypto whale had wagered his capital on BTC hitting $121,000 this week, leveraging 40x on Hyperliquid.

From $87M Highs to a $25M Exit

At one point, the trade showed as much as $87 million in unrealized profit. However, volatility and macro headwinds, including new tariff threats against the European Union (EU) by U.S. President Donald Trump, undermined bullish momentum. Bitcoin ended up faltering below Wynn’s target, hovering around $108,000, and forcing the crypto punter to recalibrate. A few hours before this writing, the trader called it quits:

“Now decided to leave the casino with my $25,000,000 profit,” he posted on X. “It’s been fun, but now it’s time for me to walk away a wynner.”

According to market tracker Lookonchain, which has been keeping an eye on the whale’s moves, he closed all 11,588 BTC long contracts worth $1.25 billion, and walked away with a net $25.2 million profit after withdrawing 28 million USDC from Hyperliquid.

Interestingly, after predicting a surge to $121,000 for Bitcoin as reported by CryptoPotato, Wynn suddenly flipped bearish, opening a $1 billion BTC short with 40x leverage, risking nearly $50 million on a downside move.

Investor Daan Crypto Trades had labeled the initial long “insanity,” noting the outsized risk: “Every 1% BTC candle equals a $10M PNL swing.” Others, like pseudonymous trader Innerdevcrypto, suspected ulterior motives behind Wynn’s high-visibility plays, hinting at a potential “clout-farming” agenda.

However, Lookonchain has since reported that Wynn closed his short positions, losing almost $16 million in the process. That doesn’t seem to have fazed him, with the on-chain analytics platform further revealing that the self-styled “GOAT” had opened a $9.9 million long on kPEPE with 10x leverage. At the time of writing, he had already stacked more than $130,000 in unrealized profit.

From PEPE Prophet to Leverage King

It was with PEPE that Wynn made his mark in the crypto community, predicting in 2023 that the meme coin, then boasting a modest market cap of just $4.2 million, would skyrocket 1,000 times to $4.2 billion. Consequently, he reportedly flipped a $7,600 bet on the token into more than $50 million by late 2024 before pivoting into BTC.

His aggressive trades on Hyperliquid, totaling 38 in over 75 days, with a 45% win rate, have earned him more than $40 million in profits, according to Lookonchain.