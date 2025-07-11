TL;DR

The popular crypto whale going by the X handle James Wynn suffered another painful liquidation, at least for one of their visible wallets, tracked by Lookonchain.

This came as bitcoin’s price surge kept going in the past 12 hours or so, hitting a fresh all-time high above $117,000.

James Wynn’s $BTC short position got fully liquidated in less than 12 hours, resulting in another loss of $27,921.63!https://t.co/205yuTcrz1 pic.twitter.com/AyVORksque — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 11, 2025

What’s particularly interesting about today’s liquidation is the amount of time BTC needed to prove the naysayer wrong – under 12 hours. Wynn opened the trade yesterday on Hyperliquid by depositing almost $28,000 and claimed a referral bonus of over $3,950.

However, this is far from the first instance where Wynn’s known wallet has been wrecked. As previously reported, some of his most painful losses resulted in multi-million-dollar wipeouts, which raised multiple questions within the community, including from Arthur Hayes.

Bitcoin’s price pumps over the past 36-48 hours, in which the asset flew from under $108,000 to a new all-time high of over $117,000 earlier today, has left other short whales in limbo as well. Recall that this one was wrecked for more than $51 million during the initial surge.

Lookonchain, though, reported another one, who is currently down by more than $10 million on their short position but deposited another $5.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidations.

Whale 0x5D2F is down over $10M on a 1,135 $BTC($132.65M) short position. To avoid liquidation, he deposited another 5.5M $USDC into Hyperliquid. New liquidation price: $121,080https://t.co/cdRGIc2jrp pic.twitter.com/IFPYWhYtKX — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 11, 2025