TL;DR
- The popular crypto whale going by the X handle James Wynn suffered another painful liquidation, at least for one of their visible wallets, tracked by Lookonchain.
- This came as bitcoin’s price surge kept going in the past 12 hours or so, hitting a fresh all-time high above $117,000.
James Wynn’s $BTC short position got fully liquidated in less than 12 hours, resulting in another loss of $27,921.63!https://t.co/205yuTcrz1 pic.twitter.com/AyVORksque
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 11, 2025
What’s particularly interesting about today’s liquidation is the amount of time BTC needed to prove the naysayer wrong – under 12 hours. Wynn opened the trade yesterday on Hyperliquid by depositing almost $28,000 and claimed a referral bonus of over $3,950.
However, this is far from the first instance where Wynn’s known wallet has been wrecked. As previously reported, some of his most painful losses resulted in multi-million-dollar wipeouts, which raised multiple questions within the community, including from Arthur Hayes.
Bitcoin’s price pumps over the past 36-48 hours, in which the asset flew from under $108,000 to a new all-time high of over $117,000 earlier today, has left other short whales in limbo as well. Recall that this one was wrecked for more than $51 million during the initial surge.
Lookonchain, though, reported another one, who is currently down by more than $10 million on their short position but deposited another $5.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid to avoid liquidations.
Whale 0x5D2F is down over $10M on a 1,135 $BTC($132.65M) short position.
To avoid liquidation, he deposited another 5.5M $USDC into Hyperliquid.
New liquidation price: $121,080https://t.co/cdRGIc2jrp pic.twitter.com/IFPYWhYtKX
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 11, 2025
