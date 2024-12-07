On December 6, a cryptocurrency user known as “LeftsideEmiri” on X shared that they had lost $300,000 after interacting with a fraudulent work meeting link.

In a thread, the individual described the incident as a social engineering attack, emphasizing that they had not approved or signed any transactions.

$300K Lost In Attack

“Thought it would never happen to me, but it did,” the user wrote, disclosing that they had lost $300,000 from multiple wallets. According to the victim, the incident began when they received a direct message on X containing a KakaoTalk link, a popular messaging platform, for a scheduled partnership discussion.

The user explained that they had clicked the link, which appeared non-functional, leading them to dismiss it as harmless. However, they now believe it secretly installed malware that compromised their digital wallets.

The affected wallets include an Ethereum address and a Solana address, alongside several others that were also drained.

The attacker, identified by the username “0xQwerky” on X, allegedly transferred the stolen funds to a wallet linked with the cryptocurrency exchange BingX. LeftsideEmiri has called on the exchange to intervene and potentially recover the stolen assets.

“If anyone can help in any way, it is greatly appreciated,” the user pleaded. They also warned the crypto community to avoid clicking job interview links or trusting unsolicited messages on social platforms.

Experts Warn of Increasing Phishing Threats

The incident comes as cybersecurity analysts predict a surge in cryptocurrency phishing scams during December.

According to Web3 security firm Scam Sniffer, phishing attacks in November resulted in losses of nearly $9.4 million, with over 9,200 investors affected. One notable case involved a victim losing $661,000 in stETH within minutes, which the firm described as the ‘tip of the iceberg.’

The platform warned that malicious blockchain signatures continue to pose the greatest threat to crypto users. Scammers use these techniques to deceive people into signing fraudulent transactions, granting them full control over the victims’ wallets and causing substantial financial losses.

In January 2024, a phishing scam resulted in the theft of $4.2 million worth of aEthWETH and aEthUNI. The attackers manipulated ERC-20 permissions to bypass security alerts and gain access to the victim’s funds.

A more recent exploit in October saw a crypto investor lose 15,079 fwdETH, worth approximately $36 million, in a permit phishing scam. According to Scam Sniffer, the bad actor deceived the individual into signing a malicious signature, gaining unrestricted access to their funds.