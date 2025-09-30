Crypto Total Cap Reclaims $4T, Bull Market Resumes as ‘Uptober’ Nears

Crypto markets have reclaimed a psychological price level with just a day to go until one of the most historically bullish months of the year.

Total crypto market capitalization has topped $4 trillion again, with $200 billion re-entering the space since the slump late last week.

Bitcoin reached $114,800 during early trading in Asia on Tuesday morning, its highest level for over a week, as it has now recovered all of last week’s losses.

With just a day to go until ‘Uptober,’ analysts have renewed confidence that the bull market has resumed.

BTC Leads The Charge

Bitcoin is leading the way on this bounce, observed analyst ‘Daan Crypto Trades,’ who added that BTC dominance has also moved higher.

“This does mean alts are lagging behind. But this is generally what you want to see for a sustainable bounce or reversal, which isn’t just a quick short squeeze.”

When Bitcoin finds its footing and shows strength, the rest of the market can follow afterward, he added. The metric is currently just under 59% having climbed from a 2025 low of 57% in mid-September.

Podcaster ‘Colin Talks Crypto’ said that the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2026 “have the highest odds of being when the cycle top occurs,” with emphasis on December.

“Bitcoin has shaken out a lot of people recently, and a move up like this makes sense in the context of low sentiment,” he said in a separate post. “With BTC impulsing nicely and running through resistance levels, I’m 95% confident that was the market bottom and we now continue higher from here,” opined analyst ‘Sykodelic’.

Bitcoin has now returned to the middle of a range-bound channel that formed in early July. However, it must break above $117,500 before there is any chance of a real ‘Uptober’ liftoff.

Ethereum Recovers Well

Ether is also in recovery mode, reclaiming $4,200 during late Monday trading, though it had dipped below that level at the time of writing. ETH is also back in its channel and is eyeing higher levels following last week’s flushout.

The massive news that Ethereum software firm Consensys is supporting SWIFT with early-stage blockchain prototyping will also be bullish for the asset.

“If ETH wants to make its way back to the range high, I want to see $4,350 flipped. That should leave the road open to that range high and beyond,” said ‘Daan Crypto Trades.’