The Criminal Court in Brussels handed down three 12-year sentences to the people responsible for the abduction of the French crypto investor and educator’s wife.

The entrepreneur’s crypto ventures suffered as a result. He runs educational platforms, and his YouTube channel has roughly 40,000 subscribers.

The incident left the family deeply traumatized, which reportedly forced them to relocate.

Backstory Of The Kidnapping

Stéphane himself has described the incident on his profile on the X platform, with the story also being covered on a local news outlet.

Early in the morning of December 20th, Winkel alerted the local authorities that his wife had been abducted and taken hostage right in front of their home in Forest.

The police chased the perpetrators’ van and managed to stop them by taking the van used for the offence off the road, near Bruges.

Apart from the prison sentences, the court also ordered the offenders to pay at least 1 million euros ($1.2 million) in damages to the affected party.

The court has also stated that the original masterminds of the plot remain at large while denying the defendants’ claims that they were coerced with death threats to carry out the kidnapping.

According to the original report on the incident, a minor was also involved, but this matter is being handled separately by a juvenile court.

Despite the distressing experience, Winkel remains devoted to his followers and will continue to create content, but with a more cautious approach:

“No more contests or wallet demonstrations, instead focusing on education, simplification, and market analysis. I will share my experience to help others avoid such situations.”

A Worrying Trend

Unfortunately, this is yet another example of increasingly aggressive kidnappings, or attempts at such, of prominent figures in the crypto space around the world, who maintain public profiles.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this year, a kidnapping attempt of a crypto exec was thwarted as he and his wife fought off the assailants who tried to abduct their child and young grandson.

The BBC also posted a story about a cryptocurrency millionaire’s father, who was captured and held for a 5-7 million euro ($5.8M-$8.2M) ransom, and was later rescued, albeit missing a finger.

A high-profile kidnapping also took place in January, where the Ledger co-founder, David Balland, and his wife were rescued after being taken hostage from their home. They were demanded to pay a 10-million euro ($11.7M) ransom.