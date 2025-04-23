Digital asset investment products experienced modest inflows of $6 million last week, which highlighted a “mixed” investor outlook.

The week started with small inflows, but mid-week data showed stronger-than-expected US retail sales, which, according to CoinShares, likely caused $146 million in outflows.

According to the latest edition of CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Bitcoin led the largest flows of the week, with mixed sentiment reflected in intra-week movements, ultimately ending with modest outflows of $6 million. Short Bitcoin products experienced outflows of $1.2 million, continuing a seven-week streak totaling $36 million, or 40% of assets.

Ethereum recorded yet another $26.7 million in outflows last week, which pushed total outflows over the past eight weeks to $772 million. Despite the challenges, the world’s largest altcoin holds the second spot for YTD flows, with net inflows of $215 million. Meanwhile, SUI also saw a small inflow of $1.1 million.

On the other hand, XRP defied trends with $37.7 million in inflows last week. The flows made it the third most successful asset this year, with $214 million in YTD inflows. Multi-asset products followed with $3.1 million in inflows, while Solana and Cardano saw $0.3 million each.

The United States experienced the largest outflow of $71 million, which dragged the monthly outflow to $995 million. This was in contrast to Europe and Canada, which showed positive investor sentiment.

On the inflow side, Switzerland led with $43.7 million, followed by Germany with $22.3 million. Canada saw inflows of $9.4 million, while Sweden recorded $2.1 million. Australia had smaller inflows of $1.2 million, and Brazil had the smallest inflow at $0.7 million.