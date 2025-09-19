This Friday, we examine Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid in greater detail.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum closes another week around $4,500 with barely any change in price compared to our last update. Since early August, ETH has been found in a flat trend with momentum stalling while volume is falling.

Because of this, the price is stuck in an extensive range between $4,868, acting as resistance, and $4,000, acting as support. Until one of these levels breaks, it is unlikely for Ethereum to make any significant moves.

Looking ahead, the longer the asset consolidates in this range, the larger will be the eventual breakout. The momentum indicators on the daily timeframe remain somewhat bearish, but this will not be confirmed unless the key support falls.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP is in the same boat as ETH, whereby its price is also stuck in a range between $3 and $3.2. In early September, buyers had an advantage and managed to turn $3 into support, but that bullish momentum has weakened since, and the asset is at similar levels to last week.

If buyers don’t show up soon, then XRP could re-test the $3 support again. Repeated tests of a support level can be interpreted as a weakness with an increased likelihood that it will eventually break. With buyers absent and volume falling, sellers could speculate on this to their advantage.

Looking ahead, XRP has to maintain a price above $3 to retain a bullish bias. However, to bring back excitement, this cryptocurrency needs to break above the $3.2 resistance.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA managed to move above $0.90 this week, but sellers appear determined not to let go and are currently trying to push it back below this key level. If they are successful, the $0.90 will continue to act as a resistance.

Even so, Cardano closes the week in profit by 2%. While this is modest, it does show that buyers remain interested and could eventually reclaim $0.90 as support, which would open the way towards $1 and beyond.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency appears to be compressing in this area, and a major move is likely in the future. One way or another, bulls or bears will come on top to decide where ADA goes next.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin continues to impress and has finally managed to hit a four-digit valuation after making a new price record at $1,007. This is a major milestone that puts BNB in the top performers this year. It also allowed it to close the week with a solid 10% gain.

With the $1,000 valuation achieved, this cryptocurrency can now aim much higher. The next key target is found at $1,200, and $1,000 can act as support if buyers defend this level in the coming days.

Looking ahead, BNB is found in price discovery, and this is likely to continue for as long as the market remains bullish. This means higher price levels are likely from here on.

Hype (HYPE)

This week, HYPE made a new record price at $59. However, in the past 24h, sellers returned and pushed the price back down, erasing most of the gains. With buyers on the defensive, they have retreated to the $56 and $52 support levels.

This means the resistance at $60 continues to hold and has managed to stop this most recent impulse up. The problem is that the daily MACD also shows a bearish divergence on its histogram, which could indicate that a significant pullback may follow.

Looking ahead, this cryptocurrency is still making higher highs despite the intraday volatility. That gives a clear bullish bias on the macro level. This could be invalidated if HYPE falls under $50 from here.